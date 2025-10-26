Bus fire survivors recount horror: ‘Door wouldn’t open; fire was already upon us’

A journey that began peacefully turned catastrophic in the early hours of Friday (October 24) when a V‑Kaveri Travels sleeper bus caught fire near Chinna Tekur in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district. The Hyderabad-to-Bengaluru bus was engulfed in flames, leaving 19 passengers dead and more than 20 injured.

What began as a routine overnight ride worsened quickly when passengers woke up to smoke and screaming. A survivor said, “I grabbed my bag and just jumped”, summarising the split-second chaos that unfolded.

The blaze spread so fast that many passengers found themselves trapped inside the vehicle, relying on shattered windows and emergency exits to survive.

How the fire started

According to eyewitness accounts and preliminary police findings, the disaster began when the bus collided with a motorcycle, possibly dragging it beneath the vehicle. Petrol leaked and a fire ignited in the process. Experts note that once the fire took hold, escape became nearly impossible.

One survivor, Akash, described the moment: “We had to break the glass near the driver…The worst part was that the driver had already gotten out, but the main passenger door and the driver’s own door were shut, trapping us.”

Another, Ashwin Reddy, recalled: “Four of us forced our way through a half-open window … The door wouldn’t open. The fire was already upon us.”

These testimonies point to blocked exits and jammed doors, factors that turned the bus into a near death-trap.

Emergency exits failed

Analysis of the wreckage suggests multiple safety failures. For many, the only way out was improvised: smashing windows or forcing open the rear emergency exit.

“We just attacked the rear door … I saw about 10-12 people jump out, and some others found another way through the side door,” said passenger Azaath Kusum.

Authorities probing the crash found the bus lacked sufficient fire-safety features, while mechanical modifications and electrical overloads may have worsened the blaze. The speed and intensity of the fire left little time for many to react.

Regulatory gaps exposed

Transportation officials say the incident throws a spotlight on recurring safety lapses in sleeper coaches. The bus involved is reported to have been converted illegally from its original layout undermining approved safety protocols for emergency exits, fire alarms and structural compliance.

Sources suggest defective electrical modifications, fuel-tank damage and vehicle over-loading as probable contributors. While the exact cause is under investigation, the fatal outcome highlights systemic challenges in inter-state bus regulation.

Survivor stories of escape

Survivors describe scenes of terror, physical pain and fortunate fortune. “I grabbed my bag and, despite being on the upper berth, I launched myself out … My legs are aching from the jump, but I’m alive!” said a survivor from Kakinada.

Many said that only decisive action by a few passengers and some bus staff prevented a higher death toll. The fire brigade’s arrival, though prompt, came after the bus was already consumed by flames.

Questions of accountability

Investigators have detained the two drivers and registered cases of negligent driving and speeding. Audio-visual evidence, including CCTV footage from a nearby petrol station, indicates a short-lived chain of events leading to the crash, including possible fuel tank rupture upon contact with the motorcycle.

Transport authorities say this incident echoes past tragedies, underscoring the need for stricter safety audits and enforcement of sleeper-coach regulations.

With 19 lives lost and many more injured, the Kurnool fire raises urgent questions about highway safety, operator accountability and regulatory enforcement in India’s inter-city bus sector. Survivors’ words capture what cannot be ignored: “Our right to travel safely cannot be overlooked.”

