Dense fog causes massive pile-ups in Haryana; many injured

Highway pile-ups during winter, thanks to vehicles speeding in thick blankets of fog, are not new in India’s northern parts. It was no exception early on Sunday (December 14) either, as at least three dozen vehicles, including heavy ones such as buses and lorries, rammed each other on highways in various parts of Haryana after the visibility was reduced to a minimum in dense fog.

Many people injured

Several people, including vehicle drivers and passengers, were injured in a disaster that happened in Rohtak, while many vehicles were left mangled. Two similar incidents were also reported from Hisar and Rewari.

The incident in Rohtak happened in Meham, where between 35 and 40 vehicles, mostly lorries, crashed, leaving many people with injuries, NDTV reported. Initially, a lorry collided with a car at an intersection on the highway, and it soon led to a chain reaction as several other vehicles began ramming into each other in poor visibility.

The injured people were rushed to a local hospital, and the authorities began relief work. One video footage showed one of the lorries involved in the pile-up badly damaged, and people reaching out to take its occupants to safety.

Similar accidents in Hisar, Rewari

In Hisar, a state roadway bus hit a dumper lorry at the Dhiktana Moda area on National Highway (NH) 52 around 8 am. Soon after, another bus rammed into those two vehicles, followed by a car and a motorcycle, worsening the situation. While the two-wheeler’s rider was admitted to a hospital, officials said most people who were involved in the incident escaped without injury.

In Rewari, three to four buses collided due to low visibility on NH 352. The injured from that incident were sent to local hospitals.

Haryana has been reeling under severe cold conditions over the past few days, with the mercury hovering between four and six degrees Celsius across several districts. The India Meteorological Department has issued a cold wave alert and asked people to travel with caution in fog-affected zones.