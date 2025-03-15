Slapped by DRI officials, forced to sign blank paper, claims Ranya Rao

Kannada actress Harshavardhini Ranya — better known as Ranya Rao — has alleged that officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) assaulted her and forced her to sign blank and typed papers in the gold smuggling case.

Ranya is the key accused in the case.

In a letter addressed to the Additional Director General of the DRI in Bengaluru on March 6, Ranya claimed that she has been slapped with a false case and that the allegation that she was carrying more than 14 kg of gold was false.

Also read: Karnataka: Ranya Rao's bail application rejected in gold smuggling case

Slapped repeatedly, says actress

Ranya was returning from Dubai when she was caught at Bengaluru airport, allegedly with the gold.

“Your officers did not permit me to explain that I am innocent in this matter,” Ranya alleged in the letter.

The actress further claimed that from the time she was detained until she was produced in court, she was slapped in the face 10 to 15 times.

“Despite repeated hitting and slapping, I refused to sign the statement they prepared,” she wrote, also alleging that she was forced to sign 50 to 60 typed papers and around 40 blank sheets.

“One of the officers told me, ‘If you don’t sign, we will expose your father’s name and identity, even though we know he is not involved’,” the model-actor claimed.

Also read: Ranya Rao case: Why Karnataka govt has withdrawn CID probe order

Gold and cash

Ranya is the stepdaughter of DGP-rank officer K Ramachandra Rao, who currently serves as the Managing Director of the Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation.

She has acted in a few films, including Maanikya.

The DRI had earlier stated in a press release that gold bars worth Rs 12.56 crore were seized from Ranya at Kempegowda International Airport on March 3 upon her arrival from Dubai.

Officials also claimed to have found gold jewellery worth Rs 2.06 crore and Indian currency amounting to Rs 2.67 crore during searches at her home later.

(With agency inputs)