Karnataka: Ranya Rao's bail application rejected in gold smuggling case

A special court for economic offences denied bail to Kannada actor Ranya Rao in the gold smuggling case, saying the charges against her are serious.

The court, presided over by Judge Vishwanath C Gowdar, agreed with the prosecution that Ranya should stay in judicial custody. Following the rejection of her bail plea, Ranya’s legal team is preparing to approach the Sessions Court for relief. Until a verdict is delivered on her bail application, she will remain in judicial custody.

During the hearing in the court on Wednesday, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) opposed her bail plea, alleging the Kannada actor's involvement in a significant gold smuggling operation.

According to PTI, the DRI argued that granting her bail could hinder the ongoing investigation and potentially lead to tampering with evidence or influencing witnesses.



Judicial custody for another accused

Meanwhile, the court remanded hotelier Tarun Raju, arrested in connection with the case, to judicial custody for 15 days. It is alleged that Raju was also an accomplice in gold smuggling case involving Ranya Rao.

Raju was arrested on Wednesday by the DRI in connection with the gold smuggling case. The special court then remanded him to three days' DRI's custody for further interrogation.

After the completion of three days, the DRI produced him before the court, which remanded him in judicial custody for 15 days.

Gold bars worth Rs 12.56 crore were seized from Ranya at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru earlier this month, following which searches were conducted at her residence and officials said that gold jewellery worth Rs 2.06 crore and Indian currency amounting to Rs 2.67 crore were also recovered.