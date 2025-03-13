Ranya Rao case: Why Karnataka govt has withdrawn CID probe order

The Karnataka government had initially ordered two separate investigations into the gold smuggling case involving Kannada actress Ranya Rao. However, the government has now withdrawn the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) investigation order with immediate effect.

The decision to conduct a CID probe was based on allegations that Ranya had received police security at the airport during her foreign travels and had used her father, DGP Ramachandra Rao’s security personnel, violating protocol. Consequently, the state government issued two separate orders for investigations into the matter.



Causing confusion

Initially, the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) was ordered to investigate the case. Later, a CID investigation was also ordered concerning the protocol violations. However, two different investigations on the same issue led to confusion among the officials.

Additionally, both the CBI and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) had already begun their inquiries into the case. If the DPAR continued its investigation, criminal prosecution would not be possible, and the CID probe could implicate DGP Ramachandra Rao, Ranya's father, creating further embarrassment for the government. Moreover, the government was also concerned that a CID probe could be portrayed as politically motivated, giving the impression that the CBI investigation was a conspiracy by the central government.

Moreover, it was feared that if the constables involved in the protocol violation were interrogated, the names of high-profile individuals allegedly involved in the case might surface. Given all these factors, sources indicate that the government decided to withdraw the CID investigation order. Therefore, the government suddenly revoked the CID probe order on March 12.

DPAR probe underway

The investigation into the role of Ranya’s father, DGP K Ramachandra Rao, will now be led by Additional Chief Secretary Gaurav Gupta of the Karnataka government.

The state government clarified that the CID investigation was withdrawn because a separate inquiry was already assigned under Gupta's leadership. K Ramachandra Rao is currently serving as the chairman and managing director of the Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation.

Bail hearing postponed

Meanwhile, Ranya’s bail application hearing has been postponed to March 14.

During the proceedings, Public Prosecutor Madhurao argued against granting bail, stating that while the accused is a woman and deserves humanitarian consideration, a full-fledged investigation must be completed first. He emphasised that granting bail at this stage could influence witnesses, as the investigation is still underway. After hearing arguments from both sides, the court reserved its decision.



About the case

When Ranya Rao arrived from Dubai on an Emirates flight on March 3, DRI officials detained her and inspected her baggage. They discovered 14.2 kg of foreign-origin gold bars worth ₹12.56 crore. These gold biscuits were seized under the 1962 Customs Act.

A subsequent search of her residence revealed gold jewellery worth ₹2.06 crore and Indian currency amounting to ₹2.67 crore, bringing the total seized assets to ₹17.29 crore.

Following this, the CBI registered an FIR and is conducting further investigations into the case.

