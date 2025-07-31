Dharmasthala case: SIT finds skeleton at burial site 6 in major breakthrough

In a major breakthrough, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) during the investigations into the mass burial excavations found a full body skeleton at the alleged burial site No 6 in Dharmasthala on Thursday (July 31).

This is the first site to yield such evidence in the case currently under investigation. Earlier, no human remains were found in the 5 sites.

The skeletal remains were discovered as part of the SIT probe into allegations made by a former sanitation worker, who has alleged that he was forced to bury and cremate bodies of women and minors, many showing signs of sexual assault, between 1998 and 2014 in the temple town.

The entire skeleton was discovered exactly at the spot pointed out by the whistleblower. According to sources, the excavation was carried out using a Hitachi machine. The investigation is still ongoing. Alongside, officials from the forest and revenue departments conducted a map verification at the sixth location.

Due to waterlogging in the pit, caused by proximity to the Netravati river, a pump set was brought in to drain the water so that further operations could proceed.

7 more sites to be identified

The search has now entered its third day. While human labour was used earlier, today's operation relied on machinery.

There are still seven more sites identified by the anonymous informant that are yet to be excavated. It has also been reported that the informant claimed definite skeletal remains would be found at the 9th point.

Securing identified areas

To secure the identified areas, police have provided armed security, with two personnel stationed at each site. Snake fences have been installed in the dense forest terrain where the graves are suspected.

Each excavation point has been numbered, with digging in progress at some spots and identification underway at others.

The anonymous individual’s revelations about burials in Dharmasthala have caused a major stir across the state. In response, the government formed a SIT led by senior police officer Pranav Mohanty to carry out the probe. Police officials are currently on the ground continuing the investigation.

13 suspected burial sites

In connection with the alleged case of human burials in Dharmasthala, the SIT has intensified its probe and launched excavation efforts to trace the suspected burial places. Acting on the inputs of a the whistleblower who has come forward, 13 suspected burial sites have been identified.

Authorities have begun digging at these specific spots. The operations are being carried out in the presence of senior officials, including the deputy commissioner of Dakshina Kannada district, forest officers, and other concerned authorities. Medical personnel, forensic science experts, and supporting staff are also stationed at the site to supervise the process.

The excavation work commenced at the bathing ghat (Snan Ghat) area of the Netravati River, under tight police security.

More than 10 workers, including labourers from the Dharmasthala Gram Panchayat, have been deployed to carry out the digging.