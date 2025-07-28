Dharmasthala 'mass burials': SIT begins site inspections

Dharmasthala (Karnataka), Jul 28 (PTI) A team of police officials from the SIT, constituted by the Karnataka government to probe alleged mass burial sites in Dharmasthala, began site inspections on Monday, police said.

Accompanied by land records officials, local police, and district authorities, the Special Investigation Team team visited multiple locations, including the bathing ghats of the Nethravati river at the entrance of Dharmasthala.

According to police, the SIT, along with the Kadaba Tahsildar, conducted a 'mahazar' (preliminary site inspection) at the Nethravati riverbank based on complaints filed by local groups alleging that "parts of the land may have been used for mass burials." PTI

