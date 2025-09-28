Union Minister Joshi alleges Congress may ‘sell’ caste survey data in Karnataka

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Sunday (September 28) expressed apprehension that caste survey data in Karnataka could be sold, raising doubts about the intentions behind the exercise.

Speaking to reporters, Joshi questioned the scope of the survey, pointing out that “many unwanted details have been collected.” He noted that the 60 questions included queries such as: What is your income? How much income tax have you paid? What is your monthly income? Are there widows in your home? Have you ever faced caste discrimination? Were you a member of a social organisation? “What would you do with these details?” he asked.

The Congress government in Karnataka has undertaken a social and educational survey, nicknamed the caste census, at an estimated cost of Rs 420 crore. The survey commenced on September 22 and is scheduled to conclude on October 7.

Slams Congress

Joshi alleged that the ruling Congress had been talking about a caste census for nearly two decades, starting when there was a coalition government led by the late N Dharam Singh in the state between May 28, 2004, and January 28, 2006. “The Congress government spent money in 2013 but did nothing till 2018,” Joshi charged.

“After coming to power in 2023, the Congress again spoke about the caste census, saying it had all the data but dumped it later after spending Rs 174 crore. Again, they were saying that they dropped certain castes," Joshi claimed.

Safety of data

Joshi also alleged that the government was threatening enumerators to collect all details and questioned the safety of the data. “The data should be secured, but is it safe?” he asked and claimed that the caste survey data had already been leaked.

“Neither I nor my family will provide any information to the enumerators. The Congress party is such a pathetic political party that it would sell the data. Today, data has become too costly. They are ready to sell the data,” he alleged.

“Just to divert public attention from their internal strife and to win the confidence of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Vadra, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah hatched the conspiracy of conducting a caste census,” he further noted.

There has been no immediate response from Congress to Joshi’s claims.

