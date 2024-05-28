Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar should consult seniors on MLC candidates: Parameshwara

Bengaluru, May 28 (PTI) Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and State Congress chief D K Shivakumar should consult senior party leaders like him regarding selection of candidates for the MLC polls.

The statement comes against the backdrop of Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar's trip to New Delhi today to discuss with the party high command candidates for biennial election to 11 seats of Karnataka Legislative Council on June 13.

"The Chief Minister and KPCC President are in responsible positions. It is appropriate if they consult seniors like us. Without consulting if they both decide on their own, it is not right according to me. Those with seniority and experience, both in the party and the government and having contacts, should be consulted. They have to discuss with us," Parameshwara said.

Addressing reporters here, he said, "Not just me, there are seniors like me who have served as the KPCC Presidents and those who have experience and have held party positions. If their advice and opinion is taken, it will be good. This is my opinion." Parameshwara was responding to a question whether the Chief Minister and Shivakumar have sought his views on MLC candidates, or whether he has recommended any names.

Asked about several Ministers suggesting consideration of factors such as region and caste while giving tickets, Parameshwara said, "This has to be discussed, offhand. They both (CM and DCM) should not decide unilaterally, they should seek our advice. They have to consider district and caste wise." "Those who have worked for the party and built it, those communities that have stood by the organisation, have to be recognised, this is my opinion," he added.

To another query on whether this was discussed during the recent dinner meeting for all Ministers hosted by Shivakumar, Parameshwara replied in the negative.

Responding to KPCC president's diktat that Ministers should visit the party office to meet workers, Parameshwara said he too had done the same thing when he was the President for eight years.

"When Congress was in power, ministers used to visit the party office... This is the party decision. The President might have noticed some Ministers not adhering to it, and hence he might have given the instructions, it is a welcome move," he said.

Responding to a question on talks about no immediate changes in KPCC President for now, Parameshwara said the party high command will take a call at an appropriate time.

"Shivakumar is competent and is serving as the president. If he feels he is not able to manage as he is also the Deputy CM, he will tell the high command, or high command on its own may decide," he said.

Reacting to Minister K N Rajanna's statement that he was ready to sacrifice the minister post to serve as party President, he said, "... anyone may sacrifice, is there a shortage of people to sacrifice in Congress?" As per the existing strength of parties in the Assembly, the Congress can win 7, BJP can win three and JD(S) one seat.

The schedule for filing nominations for this election has already begun, and it will go on till June 3. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)