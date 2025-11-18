Bidar woman among 42 Indians killed in Saudi bus fire

An 80-year-old woman from Bidar, Karnataka, was among the Indian pilgrims who died near Saudi Arabia's Madina after the bus they were travelling in collided with an oil tanker and went up in flames. Officials said on Tuesday (November 18) that the deceased has been identified as Rahmat Bee of Mailur CMC Colony in Bidar.

They further revealed that Rahmat Bee had travelled to Saudi Arabia via Hyderabad, and they were in touch with the relevant authorities and her family members.

Different versions on death toll

The Karnataka government officials on Monday another person from the state, Abdul Gani Shirahatti (55) from Hubballi, has died in the accident.

However, different versions regarding the number of fatalities have surfaced. While officials in Telangana said that at least 45 Indians, the majority of them Umrah pilgrims from Hyderabad, were killed in Saudi Arabia in the accident, officials in Delhi said 42 persons were killed in the accident.

50 affected family members to visit Saudi Arabia

Meanwhile, about 50 family members of the pilgrims who died in the tragic bus accident in Saudi Arabia will leave for the Gulf nation for the funeral, a senior Telangana official said on Tuesday.

Speaking to PTI, he further stated that the funeral is expected to take place on Thursday.

A team of Telangana government officials, led by Minorities Welfare Minister Mohammad Azharuddin, reached Saudi Arabia to coordinate the relief efforts, including funeral arrangements, the official said.

"Death certificates would be handed over only if DNA matches," he added. The official said that compensation may also be provided by the Saudi government to the kin of the deceased, besides the Telangana government and travel compensation.

‘DNA matching crucial’

“DNA matching is crucial to follow the legal procedures,” he said.

The revenue department of the Telangana government would also have to issue relevant documents to the family members, he said. The official said a mass funeral is likely to happen.

On Monday, the state government had said that two members from each family of the victims would be taken to Saudi Arabia.

The Telangana government has decided to conduct the funeral of the deceased as per religious traditions in Saudi Arabia and to provide ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of the deceased.

(With agency inputs)