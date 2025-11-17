Saudi bus accident: Lone survivor's brother to travel to Mecca

A tragic bus accident in Saudi Arabia on Monday (November 17) claimed the lives of 45 Umrah pilgrims from Hyderabad. Out of the 46 people on board, there was only one survivor.

“My brother Mohammad Abdul Shoaib survived by the grace of Allah. We all happily bid him farewell when he left for Umrah… I keep thinking of him. I want to see him. I have submitted my passport at the Hajj Committee office — they said they would make arrangements for my travel,” Mohammad Abdul Shoaib’s younger brother told The Federal Telangana in a trembling voice.

“Has my brother really come out of such a horrifying accident? How is he now?” he asked repeatedly, pacing anxiously around the Hajj Committee office in Hyderabad.

Last rites in Saudi

A pall of grief has descended on a family from Vidyanagar, Hyderabad. Eighteen members from the same extended family died in the accident. Among the victims were brothers, uncles, grandfathers, and grandchildren. Their relatives are now preparing to leave for Jeddah.

A pilgrimage to visit the Kaaba is known as Umrah. On November 9, 45 pilgrims – 28 women and 17 men from Hyderabad travelled to Mecca through four different travel agencies.

As soon as news of the accident emerged, officials from the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia rushed to the site and have been overseeing rescue and support operations. Saudi authorities have begun an investigation. The exact cause of the accident will be known only after the probe is completed.

“The families of the deceased have agreed to have the last rites performed in Saudi Arabia. The state government is arranging to take two family members of each deceased person to Saudi Arabia,” Telangana Haj Committee Chairman Syed Ghulam Afzal Biyabani Khusro Pasha told The Federal Telangana.

Compensation announced

A special drive has been launched to expedite the issuance of passports and visas.

The Telangana government has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the families of those who died in the Saudi bus accident. In addition to the state compensation, the victims’ families are also eligible for financial support through existing Umrah insurance policies. Under the Umrah insurance, they may receive Rs 3 lakh, and under the Saudi policy, up to Rs 23 lakh.

The Cabinet, which met on Monday, decided to send a government delegation to Saudi Arabia. The delegation will include Minority Welfare Minister Mohammad Azharuddin, an MLA, and an official from the Minority Department.

(This article was originally published in The Federal Telangana)