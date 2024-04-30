Prajwal Revanna's ex-driver admits 'leaking' 'sex videos' to BJP leader

In another dramatic twist to the suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna's alleged 'sex videos' saga, his former driver Karthik has admitted on Tuesday (April 30) that he was the one who leaked the alleged sleaze videos.

Prajwal, the grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, is in the centre of a major controversy. Several video clips, allegedly involving Prajwal sexually abusing many women, were circulated in public places and on social media, three days before Hassan voted on April 26 for the Lok Sabha election. Prajwal fled to Germany before the Karnataka government ordered an SIT probe in the case.

Driver's information

In a video released on Tuesday, Revanna's former driver Karthik claimed that he had shared the sleaze videos that were shot in one room, with BJP leader Devaraje Gowda. He denied sharing the videos with Congress leaders, as he has been accused of doing. The BJP leader had promised to get Karthik justice after the Revanna family purportedly harassed him.

Karthik said in the video that he does not know whether he (Gowda) distributed the pen drive or gave it to someone else for the purpose or BJP people did it. “But, I did not give the pen drive to anyone else except him," asserted Karthik. "Now, he is blaming me for giving it to Congress leaders. If I were to give it to Congress leaders, why would I approach him for justice?” Karthik asked in the video.

However, Gowda, in an interaction with the media, claimed that Karthik had told him that he had given the pen drive containing the videos to Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar and other Congress leaders.

'False allegations'

Karthik said that Gowda held a press meet after the controversy broke out. “He is making false allegations that I gave the pen drive to Congress leaders. But I gave the pen drive only to Devaraje Gowda, who lost elections at Holenarasipur on a BJP ticket, and not to anyone else,” he said.

According to Karthik, he would not give the videos to Congress leaders since they were close to the Revanna family. He alleged that they had “ensured that a ‘B’ report (closure report) is filed on my complaint, despite providing evidence.”

Prajwal Revanna, sitting MP of Hassan who has now contested from the same constituency on a JDS-BJP ticket, has been booked in a sexual harassment case on complaints by his former house help as well. A case has also been registered against his father HD Revanna.

Police lodged a case under sections 354A, 354D, 506, and 509 of the IPC on charges of sexual harassment, intimidation and outraging the dignity of a woman. The complainant alleged that both HD Revanna and Prajwal Revanna sexually assaulter her.



'Old videos circulating on Internet'

Meanwhile, Revanna, father of Karnataka MP HD Revanna who is an accused in the “sex video" case, dismissed the allegations against his son, saying it was a “conspiracy". Revanna also said that some five year old videos are being circulated on the internet.

“I know what kind of conspiracy is going on. I am not someone who will get scared and run away. They have released something that is four-five years old," HD Revanna told the media on Monday.