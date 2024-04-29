Prajwal Revanna 'sex videos': Congress shares BJP leader's 'brahmastra' letter, attacks PM Modi

The Congress on Monday (April 29) attacked the BJP over the alleged sex scandal involving Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, the grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda.

The grand old party asked why the BJP went ahead with its alliance with the JD(S) for the Lok Sabha polls when a BJP leader had written to the party’s Karnataka unit president, exposing the presence of a pen drive full of “sleaze videos of Prajwal Revanna”.

Some explicit video clips allegedly involving Prajwal had started making the rounds in Hassan in recent days.

BJP leader’s letter on pen drive

Congress’s media and publicity department head Pawan Khera shared on X a letter written by BJP leader Devaraje Gowda to the Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra on December 8 last year.

He said the letter exposed the presence of a pen drive full of "sleaze videos of Prajwal Revanna".

"Why did the bjp still go ahead with the alliance? Why no action was taken on the serial rapes video recorded and kept in the pen-drive? Why did the PM campaign for and shared the stage with Prajwal Revanna despite knowing that Prajwal is the kingpin of world's biggest & murkiest sex abuse? (sic)," Khera said.

Congress questions PM Modi’s silence

“Who helped Prajwal Revanna escape to Germany. Why is the PM silent?" Khera asked.

The 33-year-old Prajwal is the BJP-JD(S) joint candidate for the Hassan Lok Sabha seat for which polling was held on Friday (April 26) and the next day he left the country for Germany.

The Congress’s general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra too questioned PM Modi’s silence on the issue.

In a post in Hindi on X, Priyanka said, "The leader with whom the PM gets photographed by placing his hand on his shoulder. The leader for whom the PM himself campaigned 10 days ago. Praised him on stage. Today, that leader of Karnataka is absconding from the country."

"Just hearing about his heinous crimes committed is heart-wrenching. This ruined the lives of hundreds of women. Modi ji, will you still remain silent?" she said.

‘Destroyed lives of hundreds of women’

At a press conference on Monday, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate alleged that Prajwal “destroyed lives of hundreds of women”. She claimed one of the videos shows a 63-year-old woman pleading with the MP not to record.

“These women are domestic workers, and party workers, his MPs, and their lives have been destroyed by him. That’s the kind of man he is! These videos show how the lives of hundreds of women have been destroyed by him. One of the videos shows how a 63-year-old woman, old enough to be his mother or grandmother, is seen pleading to him - ‘Don’t do this to me. Don’t record this.’ Did Modi not know about these? He knew exactly what is happening,” she said.

‘More than 3,000 videos’

In Bengaluru, All India Mahila Congress President Alka Lamba held a press conference on Monday and accused the BJP and JD(S) of being silent over the alleged sex scandal and said the horrifying case of violence against women has shocked the nation.

“More than 3,000 videos with hundreds of women being sexually harassed, violated and even brutalised by MP Prajwal Revanna over the past few years have shaken the conscience of Kannadigas and Indians alike,” she said.

“These acts of sexual brutality against hapless women has revealed the depravity of MP Prajwal Revanna, but the silence and sheer apathy of the BJP and JDS in this horrendous case is absolutely shameful,” she added.

She alleged that in these videos, some recorded against the consent of the victim, women are seen pleading to be spared but the MP continues to brutalise and sexually violate them. Party 'karyakartas', panchayat members, elderly women, women who came asking for help to him and even maids have not been spared.

“The horrible fact is, that the acts of this sexual predator MP Prajwal Revanna was endorsed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he campaigned in Old Mysuru Region on April 14th, 2024," she alleged. "....the BJP JDS are still silent which shows you their true Anti Woman DNA!! Will the BJP or JDS answer?"

Complaint registered

A case of sexual harassment and stalking was registered on Sunday against JD(S) MLA HD Revanna and his son Prajwal.

The case was registered on a complaint by their cook, who alleged that four months after she started working for them, Revanna used to sexually harass her and Prajwal used to make video calls to her daughter and have "vulgar conversations" with her.

The complainant in the case has said she is a relative of Revanna's wife Bhavani.

She has alleged that there is a threat to her life as well as that of other members of her family.

What Kumaraswamy said

Meanwhile, Prajwal’s uncle and former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said he has “nothing to do” with the alleged scandal.

“Talk about the individual, this is not a family issue...this is the matter of Revanna’s family, we have nothing to do with it. They live separately,” JD(S) leader and Deve Gowda’s son Kumaraswamy said.

He also questioned the timing of the release of the videos. “Three days ago who released it and why it was released now, why it wasn’t released before? Why the old issue has been released at the time of the elections? The SIT has been formed, let the truth come out and punishment has to be borne by those who committed mistakes, as per the law of the land,” Kumaraswamy was quoted as saying by ANI.

When asked about Prajwal having left the country, Kumaraswamy said, “It is not related to me. SIT probe has been ordered, officials have been put to work. If he has gone to a foreign country, getting him back is their responsibility. What should I say, if I'm asked. They (SIT) will get him, don't worry.”

SIT formed

On Sunday, the Karnataka government constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged sex scandal involving Prajwal. The SIT has been directed to complete its investigation soon.

The move came following a letter by the Chairperson of the Women’s Commission Dr Nagalakshmi Chowdhary to the government.

The three-member SIT of IPS officers is led by the Additional Director General of Police (CID) Bijay Kumar Singh. The other two are Assistant Inspector General of Police Suman D Pennekar and Mysuru Superintendent of Police Seema Latkar.