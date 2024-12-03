Kannada films | PoSH panel hits roadblock; film chamber resisting change?

In a dramatic U-turn, the Kannada film industry put its newly-formed Internal Committee under the PoSH Act on hold hours after its announcement on December 2.

Though the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) is taking shelter under the Code of Conduct that comes into force due to the elections scheduled to be held on December 12, KFCC sources told The Federal, “the internal resistance within the umbrella organisation of Kannada cinema to form PoSH”, seems to be the primary reason for pressing the pause button on the formation of the Internal Committee.

Deferring decision

Reacting to this disappointing turn of events, Kavitha Lankesh, new chairman of the ‘constituted’ PosH committee said: “Sorry friends. There has been a new development, rather deterioration. Since the elections to KFCC has been called, the chamber cannot take a decision on PoSH apparently now, hence they have deferred the decision till December 15."

Further, Lankesh added that there are some people in the Chamber who are against the committee.

"Let's take a call after December 15 and form a committee independently, if needed be. We can even go to court if necessary. Few members are totally for it, some are vehemently against it. I thought by intervening and including KFCC, a positive outcome will happen. But…", she said, adding that "our fight should become more united and stronger”.

Right of every woman

Nagalakshmi Chowdhary, Karnataka State Commission for Women (KSCW) chairperson too is not convinced about the reason given by KFCC.

She said, “The election Code of Conduct does not apply here in any way. KFCC president M N Suresh had formed the committee according to the mandate with 50 per cent women members, an advocate, senior members and activists. Everything was right in accordance with the law."

An upset Nagalakshmi Chowdhary addedd, "KFCC is bound to form the Committee. It is the law and the right of every woman. No one is bigger than law. They (KFCC) will face consequences. Their registration can be cancelled. I still don’t understand KFCC's problem to form a committee to protect the interest of women in the film industry," she said.

Further, she asked, "What are they scared of?"

Hinting at writing to the government on this issue, Nagalakshmi sarcastically pointed out, “The formation of PosH was a positive thing, but unfortunately they took an U-turn."

A reluctant KFCC

It can be recalled here that the KFCC in its earlier communication to KSCW, which included a letter dated September 18, 2024, sought deadline extensions without having a comprehensive action plan to address critical issues such as workplace safety and welfare of women in Kannada cinema.

Clearly, say sources, the KFCC appears to be not in favour of constituting a PoSH Committee from the beginning.

In a media conference, M N Suresh, (who is now a member of PosH) asserted the Chamber’s stand, by declaring that the “doors of KFCC is open for hearing any complaints round the clock” and refused to accept the KSCW's direction to form PoSH as per law.

Suresh took exception to members of the Film Industry for Rights and Equity (FIRE) asking Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to constitute a Committee headed by a retired judge of high court or Supreme Court to study and report on issues faced by women, including sexual harassment in Kannada cinema.

Suresh had asserted, “KFCC is the supreme body in Kannada cinema and it will look into any complaints, if any."

Producers including Sa Ra Govindu (now a member of the PoSH), and Venkatesh opposed the PoSH formation on the grounds that it seemed to suggest that something nefarious is going on in the film industry.

Besides, if a complaint is lodged then producers will not come forward to invest in Kannada films, they felt. And, in their view, they were opposing PoSH panel and demand of FIRE to constitute a committee to study and report on issues faced by women including sexual harassment in Kannada cinema, in the interest of Kannada cinema.

A disappointed PoSH committee member told The Federal, “What can you expect from this umbrella body of Kannada cinema? Considering it opposed both PoSH and a committee to report on issues faced by women including sexual harassment in Kannada cinema, right from the start."