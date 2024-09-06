Sexual harassment in film industry: Karnataka body to convene meet with women artistes

Bengaluru, Sep 6 (PTI) Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce has called for a meeting with women artistes to discuss sexual and other abuse prevalent in the industry on September 16, a top office-bearer said on Friday.

The meeting has been convened after the Karnataka State Commission for Women asked the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) to do so.

N M Suresh, president of KFCC told PTI, "The state Women's Commission asked us to convene a meeting on September 13, but because it is festival time, and also because people might be shooting and may need more time to adjust their schedules, we have tentatively called for a meeting on September 16." According to him, only on Monday, September 9, they will know for sure when they will be able to hold the meet.

"But we will definitely meet to come to a consensus on what should be the next course of action," added Suresh.

Meanwhile, in a press statement issued by Film Industry for Rights & Equality (FIRE) on Friday, it stated: "In response to our justified demand, Karnataka's Women and Child Welfare Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar has articulated that the Karnataka government will take strict action against perpetrators of casting couch." It also appreciated BJP's Manjula C and Congress's Soumya Reddy for publicly supporting its demand.

FIRE, founded by actor Chetan Ahimsa in 2017, which is now being led by film director, screenwriter and lyricist Kavita Lankesh, has been pushing for reform in the Kannada film industry following the #metoo wave as well.

The ball was set in motion, when on September 4, as many as 153 artistes, both men and women, signed a letter sent on behalf of Film Industry for Rights & Equality (FIRE) to Chief Minister (CM) of Karnataka Siddaramaiah. The artistes urged the CM to appoint a committee, on the lines of Hema Committee, led by a retired judge to address the sexual harassment issue in the Kannada film industry.

FIRE has been instrumental in establishing India’s first-ever film industry Internal Complaints Committee (ICC), advocating for survivors of sexual harassment.

Ahimsa had told PTI that things are different this time around as there is an increased awareness among the public about the skewed balance when it comes to gender justice.

"There is an overarching support from the public. This has put more pressure on the existing power structure. Just look, all those people who huffed and puffed last time, they all are mum now. So, yes, we want to push this momentum to heighten the awareness around the issue here too," said Ahimsa. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)