PM Modi inaugurates Bengaluru's Yellow Line Metro, 3 Vande Bharat trains

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated the much-awaited Yellow Line of Bengaluru’s Namma Metro and the Vande Bharat Express train between Bengaluru and Belagavi.

He also virtually flagged off on Sunday (August 10) two more Vande Bharat Express trains between Amritsar-Sri Mata Vaishno Devi Katri, and Ajni (Nagpur)-Pune.

He later took a Metro ride to the Electronic City station.

About the Metro Yellow Line

Namma Metro Phase 2: Yellow Line Metro from RV Road (Ragigudda) to Bommasandra

Route length: Over 19 km and 16 stations

Cost: Around Rs 7,160 crore

#WATCH | Bengaluru | Prime Minister Narendra Modi undertakes a metro ride from RV Road (Ragigudda) to Electronic City metro station via the Yellow line that PM Modi inaugurated earlier today. (Source: ANI/DD) pic.twitter.com/U4SrPGjWWc — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2025

Total operational Metro network in Bengaluru: Over 96 km

Also read | Bengaluru to get new cricket stadium with 80,000 seating capacity

Benefits: The Yellow Line is expected to ease traffic congestion in several heavily congested corridors like Hosur Road, Silk Board Junction, and Electronics City Junction.

About Orange Line

Modi also laid the foundation stone for the Bangalore Metro Phase-3 project, also known as the Orange Line.

Estimated cost: Rs 15,611 crore

Total route length: More than 44 km with 31 elevated stations

Two corridors or lines of Phase 3: JP Nagar 4th Phase to Kempapura (32.15 km) and Hosahalli to Kadabagere (12.5 km).

Vande Bharat trains flagged off

Prime Minister Modi also flagged off three Vande Bharat Express trains in Bengaluru on Sunday:

Bengaluru-Belagavi

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Amritsar

Ajni (Nagpur)-Pune.

#WATCH | Karnataka: Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off 3 Vande Bharat Express trains at KSR Railway Station in Bengaluru It includes trains from Bengaluru to Belagavi, Amritsar to Sri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and Nagpur (Ajni) to Pune. (Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/MERsb4G9BC — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2025

About the Bengaluru-Belagavi Vande Bharat Express

This is the 11th Vande Bharat service to operate in Karnataka.

Distance covered: 611 km

Time: 8.5 hours (saves about 1 hour and 20 minutes from KSR Bengaluru to Belagavi and 1 hour 40 minutes from Belagavi to KSR Bengaluru compared to existing services)



Also read | Rahul Gandhi’s '80 voters in one house' claim: What we found in Mahadevapura I Fact-Check

Route map: The route traverses Karnataka’s rich sugarcane belt, passing through key cities such as Dharwad, renowned for its prestigious educational institutions; Hubballi, a thriving commercial and industrial centre; Haveri, an emerging agricultural hub; Davangere, popular for textiles and agriculture; and Tumakuru, a growing industrial and educational centre.

Special inaugural train: Train No. 06575 departed from KSR Bengaluru to Belagavi at 11.15 am and is expected to reach Belagavi at 8 pm today, with stops at Yesvantpur, Tumakuru, Davangere, SMM Haveri, SSS Hubballi, and Dharwad.

(With agency inputs)