    PM Modi inaugurates Bengalurus Yellow Line Metro, 3 Vande Bharat trains
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with students during the flag-off of the Yellow Line of Namma Metro, in Bengaluru. Karnataka Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot and state Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar also seen. | PTI

    PM Modi inaugurates Bengaluru's Yellow Line Metro, 3 Vande Bharat trains

    The new Metro line is expected to ease traffic congestion in key areas; the Bengaluru-Belagavi Vande Bharat is the 11th such service in Karnataka

    10 Aug 2025 1:21 PM IST  (Updated:2025-08-10 10:29:41)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated the much-awaited Yellow Line of Bengaluru’s Namma Metro and the Vande Bharat Express train between Bengaluru and Belagavi.

    He also virtually flagged off on Sunday (August 10) two more Vande Bharat Express trains between Amritsar-Sri Mata Vaishno Devi Katri, and Ajni (Nagpur)-Pune.

    He later took a Metro ride to the Electronic City station.

    About the Metro Yellow Line

    Namma Metro Phase 2: Yellow Line Metro from RV Road (Ragigudda) to Bommasandra

    Route length: Over 19 km and 16 stations

    Cost: Around Rs 7,160 crore

    Total operational Metro network in Bengaluru: Over 96 km

    Benefits: The Yellow Line is expected to ease traffic congestion in several heavily congested corridors like Hosur Road, Silk Board Junction, and Electronics City Junction.

    About Orange Line

    Modi also laid the foundation stone for the Bangalore Metro Phase-3 project, also known as the Orange Line.

    Estimated cost: Rs 15,611 crore

    Total route length: More than 44 km with 31 elevated stations

    Two corridors or lines of Phase 3: JP Nagar 4th Phase to Kempapura (32.15 km) and Hosahalli to Kadabagere (12.5 km).

    Vande Bharat trains flagged off

    Prime Minister Modi also flagged off three Vande Bharat Express trains in Bengaluru on Sunday:

    Bengaluru-Belagavi

    Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Amritsar

    Ajni (Nagpur)-Pune.

    About the Bengaluru-Belagavi Vande Bharat Express

    This is the 11th Vande Bharat service to operate in Karnataka.

    Distance covered: 611 km

    Time: 8.5 hours (saves about 1 hour and 20 minutes from KSR Bengaluru to Belagavi and 1 hour 40 minutes from Belagavi to KSR Bengaluru compared to existing services)

    Route map: The route traverses Karnataka’s rich sugarcane belt, passing through key cities such as Dharwad, renowned for its prestigious educational institutions; Hubballi, a thriving commercial and industrial centre; Haveri, an emerging agricultural hub; Davangere, popular for textiles and agriculture; and Tumakuru, a growing industrial and educational centre.

    Special inaugural train: Train No. 06575 departed from KSR Bengaluru to Belagavi at 11.15 am and is expected to reach Belagavi at 8 pm today, with stops at Yesvantpur, Tumakuru, Davangere, SMM Haveri, SSS Hubballi, and Dharwad.

    (With agency inputs)

