Bengaluru to get new cricket stadium with 80,000 seating capacity

Bengaluru is set to get a new cricket stadium on the outskirts of the city as the Karnataka Housing Board’s (KHB) proposal for a state-of-the-art sports complex has got the state government’s approval.

On Friday (August 8), Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah watched the presentation of the proposal by KHB officials. The sports complex will be spread over 100 acres, to be built at Rs 1,650 crore.

The sports complex will come up in Surya City, Bommasandra, in the southeastern part of Bengaluru. It will have hotels, convention halls, Olympic-sized swimming pools and other facilities, according to reports.

The cricket stadium inside the sports complex will have a seating capacity of 80,000, the second highest in the country of Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, which can accommodate 1.32 lakh spectators.

The move to build a new cricket stadium comes after 11 people were killed in a stampede at Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) IPL 2025 victory celebrations at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Recently, Justice (Retd) Michael D’Cunha Commission had deemed Chinnaswamy Stadium not suitable for large events. Subsequently, the Karnataka State Cricket Association shifted the Maharaja Trophy T20 matches to Mysuru.

Earlier, the Maharaja Trophy matches were scheduled to be played at Chinnaswamy Stadium from August 11 to 28.