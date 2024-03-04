'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans: Bengaluru police arrest three persons

The Bengaluru Police have arrested three persons in connection with the alleged raising of 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans at the Vidhana Soudha while celebrating the Rajya Sabha poll victory of Congress leader Syed Naseer Hussain.

In a release on Monday (March 4), the Bengaluru Police said, "On February 27, following the Rajya Sabha election results at the Vidhana Soudha, a case was registered regarding the raising of 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans. Based on FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) report, circumstantial evidence, witness statements, and available proof, three persons have been arrested. Legal action will be taken against them."

Who are those arrested?

The accused are Iltiza from New Delhi, Bengaluru's Mohammed S Munawar, and Haveri's Mohamad Shafi Nashipudi. They were apprehended and produced before a Bengaluru court for further investigation.

The Bengaluru Central Division DCP, Shekhar HT, confirmed that an investigation into the case involving the three individuals has been conducted. Earlier in the day, the Opposition BJP said that an FSL report indicated that voice tests confirmed that "Pakistan Zindabad" slogans were raised.

However, the ruling Karnataka Congress leaders rejected the BJP's claim of the FSL report and said it was "politics behind the allegations", and the saffron party sharing the report was from a private lab and not from FSL. The Congress also said that the FSL report made public by the BJP was fake.

Background

On February 24, the supporters of Naseer Hussain shouted slogans after his Rajya Sabha poll victory at the Vidhana Soudha premises. Allegations arose that they were chanting pro-Pakistan slogans, leading to protests all over Karnataka. The Congress government expressed its readiness to take strict legal action if the allegations of chanting the slogans were proven.

Videos related to the case and voice samples of the accused were sent to the FSL. Police sources also indicated a similarity between the voice in the video and that of the accused, leading to their arrest.

The issue was even raised during the Budget session of the State Legislative Assembly recently, and the BJP and JD(S) leaders protested staging a walkout from House and holding a demonstration.