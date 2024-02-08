NSUI activists deface FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s nameplate at her Karnataka office

Bengaluru, Feb 8 (PTI) NSUI activists on Thursday smeared the nameplate of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with black paint at her office on Millers Road alleging injustice to Karnataka in the release of Central funds.

Sitharaman is a Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka.

The NSUI activists stormed into the offices of Rajya Sabha members on Millers Road and applied black paint on the nameplate.

Policemen on duty there found themselves helpless as a large number of NSUI activists mobbed the office and started raising slogans. The activists were later driven out.

NSUI state President Kirthi Ganesh said the demonstration was staged in protest against the injustice to Karnataka by the Union Government in releasing Central grants. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)