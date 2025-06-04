‘No victory parade for RCB’, say Bengaluru Police, cite traffic concerns

The Bengaluru Police have announced that no victory parade will be held for the IPL-2025 champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), on Wednesday (June 4). Instead, a felicitation ceremony will be conducted at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

In an exciting showdown in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, RCB lifted their maiden title in the world's biggest T20 league by defeating PBKS by six runs and ending an 18-year wait for the team and its star player, Virat Kohli.

Crowd management concerns

In view of massive celebrations in Bengaluru on the team’s win, police, anticipating heavy traffic snarls, have ruled out the possibility of hosting an open-bus parade.

RCB, after its win, had announced a victory parade to be held at 3.30 pm on Wednesday. It was expected to start from Vidhana Soudha and culminate at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

According to Hindustan Times, officials have cited crowd management concerns and limited parking space for the cancellation of the parade.

Police issue advisory

A felicitation ceremony will instead be held at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in the city from 5 to 6 pm. Police, anticipating traffic congestion, have issued an advisory to the public to avoid roads around the Vidhana Soudha and the stadium from 3 pm to 8 pm.

Reports say only those with valid passes will be allowed entry to the stadium.

The public has also been advised to use the metro and public transport for a smoother commute.