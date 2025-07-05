No link between Covid vaccine and heart attacks: Karnataka govt panel report

Dispelling widespread speculation that Covid-19 vaccines are causing heart attacks among the youth, the Karnataka government has made it clear that there is no scientific basis for such claims. A comprehensive study by an expert committee appointed by the government has categorically stated that the allegations lack evidence.

Also read: Heart attack deaths rise in Hassan district; health minister orders probe

The study, led by Dr. K S Ravindranath of Bengaluru’s Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, found that the surge in heart-related issues among young people is primarily due to changes in lifestyle, traditional risk factors, and post-pandemic health alterations.

The report comes amid concerns in Karnataka’s Hassan district that witnessed 22 deaths due to heart attacks among young people in the span of 40 days.

Findings on heart attacks

The study covered 251 coronary artery disease (CAD) patients below 45 years of age who were admitted to Jayadeva Hospital during April and May. A majority of the participants (87 per cent) were men, with about half hailing from Bengaluru. The team thoroughly analysed their health status, lifestyle patterns, Covid-19 infection history, and vaccination details.

Also read: No link with Covid vaccines, says Serum Institute on Hassan cardiac deaths

A key finding of the study was that only 7.6 per cent of the patients had previously contracted Covid. Almost all of them (249 out of 251) had received at least one dose of the vaccine. Of these, 72 per cent were fully vaccinated with two doses. Among the vaccinated, 57 per cent had received Covishield, 26 per cent Covaxin, while 17 per cent were unsure about the brand of vaccine they had taken.

Lifestyle is main driver of heart problems

The study confirmed that the rise in heart disease is primarily due to lifestyle changes. When compared to the pre-Covid period of 2019, lifestyle-related conditions among young heart patients have significantly increased by 2025. The incidence of diabetes rose from 13.9 per cent in 2019 to 20.5 per cent in 2025. Cases of high blood pressure increased from 13.9 per cent to 17.6 per cent, and high cholesterol cases went up from 38.1 per cent to 44.1 per cent. The proportion of smokers rose from 48.8 per cent in 2019 to 51 per cent in 2025.

Also read: No link between Covid vaccines used in India and heart attack risk: Study

Alarmingly, about 27 per cent of patients showed no traditional risk factors at all. The study suggests that unknown reasons — such as inflammation or pro-thrombotic conditions — may be behind their heart issues.

Key conclusions and recommendations

The report has decisively concluded that there is no direct link between Covid vaccines and sudden heart attack deaths. It stated that traditional and known risk factors like diabetes, high blood pressure, smoking, and high cholesterol are the main contributors to the rise in heart disease among the young. The study also clarified that the current data does not directly support the theory that long-term post-Covid effects are causing heart attacks.

The report put forward several important recommendations. A national heart surveillance programme should be launched to prevent sudden deaths due to heart attacks among the young. Mandatory autopsy-based reporting should be enforced for deaths where the cause is unclear. Regular cardiovascular screening should begin at the school level, starting from the age of 15. Large-scale public health campaigns should focus on early detection and prevention. People must be made aware of lifestyle changes that promote physical activity, better sleep, stress reduction, and healthy eating. Lastly, the report recommended that a large, multi-centre study led by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) be undertaken to investigate the long-term effects of Covid-19.

(This article was originally published in The Federal Karnataka)