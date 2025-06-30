Heart attack deaths rise in Hassan district; health minister orders probe

Three more people have lost their lives due to heart attacks in Hassan district, according to district health department officials.

There has been a spike in the number of people dying suddenly due to heart attacks in Hassan district, district health officer Dr Satish Kumar told reporters. Three people have died after a heart attack in the past two days, he added. Health minister orders probe Reacting to this development, Karnataka health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has asked officials to initiate a probe into the reasons behind multiple cases of heart attacks in Hassan district. Pointing out that several cases related to heart attacks have been reported recently in Hassan district, he said, "I have directed the health department to investigate why so many heart attacks are occurring, specifically in that district, and to submit a report." Also read: Another NIMHANS for Bengaluru: Centre gives approval for 300-bed polytrauma unit Speaking to reporters in Mangaluru on Monday, he said, “Once the report is submitted, the truth behind the issue will come to light. Due to modern lifestyle, food habits, excessive use of mobile phones, and digital addiction, health problems are increasing. Many people are developing issues like high blood pressure and diabetes at a young age. Air pollution, water contamination, and unhealthy food are also contributing to the deterioration of health,” he added. 22 'heart attack' deaths

Meanwhile, over the last 40 days, the death toll from heart attacks in Hassan district has climbed to 22. Lohith (38), a resident of Kembalu village in Channarayapatna taluk and a soldier serving in the army, had come home on leave. On Sunday, while ploughing the field, he suddenly suffered a heart attack. Although he was immediately rushed to the hospital, he could not be saved despite medical treatment. In another incident, on Monday, Lepakshi (50), a homemaker from JP Nagar in Belur town, collapsed and died of a heart attack. She had been feeling tired since the morning and passed away on the way to the hospital. Yet another case involved Muttayya (58), a professor at the Government Women’s First Grade College in Holenarasipura. He suffered a fatal heart attack while drinking tea at the college canteen. Just three days earlier, Girish (41) from Hyarane village in Kattehobli of Hassan taluk had gone to fertilise his maize field and returned home in the afternoon. Once he reached home, he suddenly collapsed. Girish died on the way to the district hospital. On Saturday (June 28), Govinda, an auto driver, succumbed to a heart attack. Beyond Hassan district The alarming rise in heart attack deaths extends beyond Hassan district, with many young people losing their lives after a heart attack in other regions as well. On May 20, Abhishek from Arkalgud taluk died in Bengaluru. On the same day, Sandhya, a 20-year-old student from Holenarasipura, also died of a heart attack. On May 28, Kavana passed away; Nishanth on June 11; Nagappa and Neelakanthappa on June 12. Also read: 'Bengaluru slowly killing us': Entrepreneur couple's video goes viral On June 13, Devaraj and Satish lost their lives; Kantharaju on June 14; Naveen and Thirthappa on June 18; Nishad Ahmad and Chetan on June 21. On June 25, Yogesh MK and Manjunath died, followed by Supritha (22) in Bengaluru’s Byatarayanapura on June 26. The increasing incidence of heart attacks among youth has caused concern among the public. However, Dr Satish Kumar has said that health check-ups will be conducted in all schools and colleges across the district to raise awareness among the younger population.



