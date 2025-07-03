No link with Covid vaccines, says Serum Institute on Hassan cardiac deaths

The Serum Institute of India, which produced and distributed Covishield during the Covid-19 pandemic, has endorsed recent studies by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and AIIMS and affirmed the safety of their vaccine and ruled out any causal connection to cardiac-related deaths.

In a public statement on X, the Serum Institute endorsed the safety of their vaccines taken by millions during the pandemic. They affirmed, “The vaccines are safe and scientifically validated.”

In light of recent concerns, we affirm:Two large-scale studies by ICMR and AIIMS, as cited by the Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) have found no link between COVID-19 vaccines and sudden deaths.The vaccines are safe and scientifically validated.Source: https://t.co/gWoXdrpj4U — SerumInstituteIndia (@SerumInstIndia) July 3, 2025

No link Two extensive studies led by ICMR and AIIMS, had found that sudden deaths among adults could be a result of a wide range of factors, including genetics, lifestyle, pre-existing conditions, and post-Covid complications. It need not be linked to Covid vaccines, the post said. Also read: Heart attack deaths rise in Hassan district; health minister orders probe The Union Health Ministry also issued a clarification after Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that there can be a possible connection between Covid vaccines and recent heart-related deaths in the state. The ministry pointed out that the exhaustive studies have shown no evidence linking the vaccines to such incidents. The benefits far outweigh any risks, the ministry added. Initial findings The study by ICMR and the National Institute of Epidemiology, examined sudden deaths among adults aged 18 to 45 across 47 hospitals in 19 states. The data used was from October 2021 to March 2023 and it showed no evidence that Covid-19 vaccines increase the risk of sudden unexplained death.

Also read: Covid vaccines didn't increase risk of unexplained sudden death among young adults: Govt quotes ICMR The second study, currently underway at AIIMS Delhi in collaboration with ICMR, is probing the causes of these deaths in real time. However, initial findings have shown that heart attacks are the most common cause. But in some cases, there can be some underlying genetic mutations which causes death. So far, no significant change has been found in the patterns of sudden deaths when compared to previous years.