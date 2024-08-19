MUDA 'scam' | CM Siddaramaiah: I get more 'josh' during political battles

Unfazed by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's order giving sanction to investigate him in connection with irregularities in the allotment of alternative sites by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday (August 19) said he had not committed any wrong and he has faith in the judiciary.

"My conscience is very clear," declared Siddaramaiah, hours after filing a writ petition in the High Court challenging the order, adding, Supreme Court lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi would argue his case in the HC.

'Conspiracy to tarnish my image'

"I have faith in judiciary. I have total confidence of getting relief from court because I have not committed any wrong," he told reporters on the sidelines of a function in Bengaluru.

Siddaramaiah recalled that he first became a Minister 40 years ago – on August 17, 1984 – and there has not been a "single black spot" in his political career.

"My political life is an open book. I have committed no wrong, will not commit any wrong. Using Raj Bhavan, BJP and JD(S) have hatched a conspiracy. to tarnish my image," Siddaramaiah said.

Terming the order "politically motivated", he said he would counter it politically and legally. "We will wage a legal fight also, we will wage a political fight also. I get more 'josh' (enthusiasm, passion) during political fights. I have been doing it continuously. I have done it before, doing now and will do in future," he said.

To a question, Siddaramaiah said the Opposition in the State is under an illusion that if he is finished politically, the entire Congress will also "get finished". "It (their game plan) will not be realised."

(With agency inputs)