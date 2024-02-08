Mangaluru court adjourns Malali mosque case to Feb 17

The Third JFMC (Judicial Magistrate of First Class) Court of Mangaluru on Thursday (February 8) adjourned the hearing in the Malali mosque row to February 17.

The case is based on the discovery of a Hindu temple-like architectural design beneath an old mosque on the outskirts of Mangaluru in April 2022. This was discovered during a renovation project at the Juma Masjid in Malali, on the outskirts of Mangaluru.

Hindu activists raised alarm over the Hindu structures buried beneath the mosque, and demanded a full probe. The masjid management committee filed a counter application in the additional civil court.

Subsequently, lawyers representing the Sangh Parivar submitted an appeal seeking a survey of the mosque. But, the legal counsels for the mosque refused to submit their arguments, saying they would do so only after the High Court gives its order on the case pertaining to the mosque being a Wakf property.



The counsel for the mosque requested that the hearing be adjourned, and the court agreed to this request.



Ancient temple?

The petitioner has requested the court to appoint an advocate commissioner and direct experts or officials of the archaeology department to assist them in surveying the mosque. Petitioner Dhananjay and others filed the petition through advocate Chidananda M Kedilaya, and Malalipet Jumma Masjid was made the respondent.