After viral mobile video, Bengaluru jail inmates seen partying with liquor, snacks

Days after a video showing inmates using mobile phones inside Bengaluru Central Jail went viral, another clip from the same facility has surfaced online, this time capturing prisoners hosting a lavish party with alcohol, snacks, and dancing inside the prison premises.

The latest video has reignited controversy over lax supervision at the jail, coming soon after footage emerged of inmates using phones, watching television, and roaming freely within the compound.

Also Read: Bengaluru prison under scanner after videos show inmates using phones; probe ordered

The latest visuals have shocked the public and prompted swift action from the state’s Home Minister, G Parameshwara, who vowed not to tolerate such misconduct any longer.

Liquor party in prison

The latest video shows disposable glasses filled with liquor, alongside plates of cut fruits and fried peanuts neatly arranged for what appears to be a party inside the jail, as per a report in Hindustan Times.

Four small liquor bottles placed in a row can also be seen in the video, while some inmates dance to the sounds of utensils being banged by others. However, the authenticity of the footage could not be verified independently.

Also Read: Darshan's 'special treatment' in Bengaluru prison: Inmates, officials questioned

The visuals were reportedly shot inside Bengaluru Central Prison at Parappana Agrahara, which houses several high-risk and high-profile convicts.

This development raises serious questions over the security arrangements in the jail, which had already been in the news after notorious criminals held there, including an ISIS recruiter and a serial rapist-killer, were reportedly seen using phones and watching television.

Govt promises strict action

State Home Minister G Parameshwara said on Sunday (November 9) that he had taken serious note of the alleged irregularities at the prison and had sought a report from Additional Director General of Police (Prisons) B Dayananda.

“I have asked him (ADGP Dayananda) to give me a report. If the report is not satisfactory, I will set up a separate committee and take corrective measures. I will not tolerate this nonsense. Enough is enough, these things should not happen again,” the minister said.

Also Read: Bengaluru jail where VIP inmates get whatever they want — for a price

“They (prison officials) often say there is a shortage of staff, but the existing staff should at least perform their duties properly. That is no excuse. If they provide televisions, mobile phones and other facilities under the pretext of a staff shortage, then why should it even be called a jail?” he added.

CCTV and jammers in jails

The minister said the government had already approved the installation of CCTV cameras and signal jammers in prisons.

Responding to the videos showing inmates using mobile phones, he said, “Not just terrorists, but no one should have phones or any such facilities inside the jail. Otherwise, it cannot be called a jail.”

On Saturday (November 8), prison authorities launched an internal inquiry to verify the authenticity of the videos and identify those responsible for the security lapses inside the prison.