Bengaluru jail where VIP inmates get whatever they want — for a price

Karnataka’s largest correctional facility is in the news again. Again, for all the wrong reasons. The Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in Bengaluru first gained national notoriety in 2012, when a terror suspect arrested in Mysuru made a telephone call to his Pakistani handlers from the complex. A year later, the Union Home Ministry intercepted around 10 telephone calls to Pakistan from the prison, exposing the rampant misuse of mobile phones by inmates. Privileged prisoner Darshan Now reports say that Kannada film actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, jailed over a murder case, had access to a separate room, outside food and frequent visits from friends and family. Photographs also showed him smoking.

Actor Darshan at the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison

Naturally, this has triggered widespread outrage. Apparently, wealthy and influential prisoners get special privileges, raising concerns about corruption, accountability and the fairness of the justice system.



This is not the first time Darshan has been in prison. Darshan’s prison history In 2011, when he was arrested for assaulting his wife, he allegedly got VIP treatment in prison. Now, after 13 years, he is in jail for allegedly murdering a fan for sending an obscene message to his girlfriend, Pavitra Gowda. Claims that he has enjoyed special privileges in prison despite being charged with serious crime echo similar allegations made against him during his previous stint in prison. An official in the prison department said they are inquiring whether the jail officials who have been since suspended allowed Darshan to meet Pavitra, who is in the women's cell in the same jail. Mobiles, drugs and more The prison has become so notorious that it is known that anything can be obtained there for the right price. Despite earlier investigations and suspensions of jail officials, systemic corruption and favouritism toward influential inmates persist.

High-ranking officials have been accused of accepting bribes, while repeated calls for stricter monitoring and reforms by the Karnataka State Human Rights Commission have not led to meaningful changes. It is said that not only mobile phones but drugs too are available to the prisoners with the connivance of jail officials. All this has led to several of the officials getting suspended.

During one surprise raid by Central Crime Branch officials, more than 300 mobile phones were seized from the prison. Sasikala's stay In 2017, videos and photographs of VK Sasikala, a close aide of the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, surfaced on social media, showing her enjoying luxuries in prison.

Sasikala at the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison

Convicted for corruption, she reportedly lived in a private room with a television and access to a separate kitchen.



Investigations by former deputy inspector general D Roopa revealed that Sasikala allegedly bribed prison officials to secure these amenities, brazenly undermining prison rules and regulations. Following an uproar, it was revealed that Sasikala paid a significant bribe to prison officials to avail of these facilities. Even when BJP leader BS Yediyurappa and other politicians were jailed for corruption in 2011, it was alleged that VIP treatment was given to him and others.

What use are jammers? To prevent the illegal use of mobile phones, signal jammers have been installed around the prison. Currently, about 15 jammers are in place, but it's reported that they are not effective within the prison. Rather, they have caused significant disruption to residents nearby. Over 20,000 people living within a 10-km radius of the prison report continuous telecommunication issues, including poor network and data services. Telecom providers have faced challenges in reducing interference caused by these jammers. Pan-Karnataka issues Similar issues have been reported near other prisons in Ballari and Kalaburagi, highlighting a broader and more serious problem across the state. A prison official who doesn't want to be named told The Federal that though jammers are used in the prison, they are made non-functional for a select period to benefit the VIP prisoners. Sometimes, it is said, the wavelength of the jammers is turned outside the prison. So, the jammers don’t function in the prison premises but affect the surrounding villagers. 'Star' performer Known as the Bengaluru Central Jail, the Parappana Agrahara is renowned as the largest prison in the state. Established in 1997, it was converted into the Bengaluru Central Prison in 2000. By July 2023, the prison had expanded to about 43 acres with the capacity to house 2,200 prisoners.

In September 2022, the Parappana Agrahara was adjudged the best in a jail cleanliness competition held in Ahmedabad, where all states and Union Territories participated. Additionally, in June 2021, for the cleanliness and maintenance of the premises, the Indian Food Safety and Standards Authority (FSSAI) awarded the prison a '4 Star' rating. What needs to be done Official sources say the prison needs immediate and sustained correctional measures. To restore faith in the penal system, the government to take swift action against officials who facilitate special treatment for influential inmates, said a former director general of police, Kuchanna Srinivas. Implementing stricter surveillance, independent oversight and uniform standards for all inmates, regardless of status, is essential for ensuring fairness and accountability, he added.