Darshan's 'special treatment' in Bengaluru prison: Inmates, officials questioned

Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda on Friday (August 30) announced an investigation inside the Parappana Agrahara Central prison following revelations that some inmates, including Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, were receiving "special treatment".

Inmates and officials are being questioned as part of the probe.

A photograph of Darshan, who is currently in judicial custody in the Renukaswamy murder case, hanging out with three others, including a rowdy sheeter, on the lawns of the Bengaluru jail went viral on Sunday, sparking an uproar.



In the picture, the actor is seen in a relaxed mood, sitting on a chair and holding a cigarette and a coffee mug. Also, a purported video of Darshan speaking to a person over a video call from the prison too has surfaced on social media.

"In Parappana Agrahara police station, three cases have been registered regarding various illegalities that have happened at the Parappana Agrahara central prison. Two cases have been booked on inmates there, while the third case is against the prison officials," Dayananda said.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, he said all three cases are being probed by the Bengaluru South-East division police. While the case against prison officials is being probed by an assistant commissioner of police (ACP) rank official, the other two are being probed by inspector rank officials.

The commissioner said that court permission has been taken to conduct an investigation inside the prison and that the probe has been underway for the past two days. "One more photo has emerged from the prison and information regarding it is being gathered and it has been clubbed with the ongoing probe," he said.

"The probe is being led by the South-East division Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sarah Fathima and it is being supervised by Additional Commissioner of Police Raman Gupta," he further said, adding that "Investigation is going on and many inmates and officials have been subjected to inquiry...if anyone gives specific information regarding any other illegalities that have occurred at the prison, we will take merciless and strict action."

Nine prison officials, including the chief superintendent of Parappana Agrahara jail, were suspended on Monday over their "lapses" after a preliminary probe into the "special treatment" given to Darshan.

Three FIRs were registered, including against Darshan, under sections of the Prisons Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The 24th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court here on Tuesday granted permission to move Darshan to a jail in Ballari, after the uproar over the photograph.

Darshan was on Thursday shifted from Parappana Agrahara Central prison to a jail in Ballari amid tight security.

The court has also permitted the shifting of other co-accused in the murder case to various prisons in the state, and a few of them were relocated on Thursday, while the process is on for the remaining others, official sources said.

A Bengaluru court on Wednesday extended till September 9 the judicial custody of Darshan along with his friend Pavithra Gowda and 15 others, who are accused in the Renukaswamy murder case.

