KSRTC bags six more awards, taking its tally to 51 in past 8 months

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has bagged five awards of World Manufacturing Congress and World Marketing Congress, apart from another one in individual category.

Among these awards are -- Electric Vehicle Industry Leadership Awards -- EV Power Plus, Global Brand Excellence Awards-- Excellence in Branding and Marketing Initiative, Business Leader of the Year Award- Most Innovative Company, Global HR Excellence Award - Organisation with Best Employee Relations, Global Best Employer Brand Award - Organisation with innovative HR Practices.

As per a release, Dr Latha TS, Board Secretary and Chief Public Relations Officer, has also been conferred with Global Women Leader Award for excellence in marketing strategy.

In an award felicitation function held in Mumbai on Saturday, Nina E. Woodard, President and Chief "N" Sights Officer, Nina E. Woodard & Associates A Division Of Ndpendence Inc, United States, and Dr Ovilia Fernandes, Owner and Founder, Ozzone Group LLC GMBH, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, presented these awards to KSRTC.

Dr Latha TS, Board Secretary and Chief Public Relations Officer, HS Sathish, Divisional Mechanical Engineer, Sowmya C, Divisional Mechanical Engineer, and Sheeba S, Assistant Administrative Officer, received the awards on behalf of the corporation.

