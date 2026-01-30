KPCC files cybercrime complaint against Karnataka BJP over ‘Scam Lords’ post

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has lodged a complaint with the police against the state BJP over an alleged defamatory post on its X handle that dubbed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and other ministers as ‘scam lords’.

What the KPCC complaint said

Following the complaint by the KPCC legal team with the Cyber Crime Police Station in Bengaluru, the police have registered a case. KPCC alleged in the complaint that the post, which carried images of the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and other ministers with text stating “ Scam Lords”, was aimed at defaming the party leaders and spreading confusion in the state by falsely accusing them of looting Karnataka.

"This is the real story of the scam empire of the @INCKarnataka government that has been looting Karnataka day and night!! #CongressFailsKarnataka #ScamSarkara,” stated the post by the Karnataka BJP.

Police said that based on the complaint, a case has been registered and further investigation is going on to probe the allegations and ascertain the extent of any legal violations, reported ANI.

Karnataka BJP chief’s excise scam salvo

Meanwhile, Karnataka BJP president B Y Vijayendra on Tuesday sought a comprehensive probe into the alleged excise scam of over Rs 6,000 crore and reiterated his demand for the resignation of State Excise Minister Ramappa Timmapur.

He said the inquiry should be conducted either by a sitting High Court judge or by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Speaking to reporters, Vijayendra said the BJP, along with the Janata Dal (Secular), was holding a protest near the Mahatma Gandhi statue at the Vidhana Soudha against what he described as a “corrupt” Congress government.

“Rs 6,000 crore scam wherein the excise minister and his family members are involved, and proof has already emerged, but CM Siddaramaiah is not willing to discuss this on the floor of the house. Investigation by the CBI or a sitting high court judge is the only answer to the entire scam. The Siddaramaiah government is trying to cover up the entire scam, creating drama. Outside the house and inside the house, we are going to demand the resignation of the excise minister,” Vijayendra told reporters as quoted by ANI.