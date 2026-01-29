Karnataka minister George rejects resignation reports, denies meddling by CM’s son

Bengaluru, Jan 29 (PTI) Karnataka Energy Minister K J George on Thursday rejected reports about his resignation, and told the Legislative Assembly that they are far from truth.

The minister, who is considered close to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, also asserted that he has complete faith in the CM and supports him.

Reports cited alleged interference by the Chief Minister's office and Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra Siddaramaiah, a Congress MLC, in the affairs of George's department and the district of Chikkamagaluru, of which he is the Minister in-charge, has upset him.

However, George rejected reports of resignation, responding to the issue raised by BJP MLA Sunil Kumar in the House.

Kumar, raising the issue soon after the Question Hour said, TV news channels are reporting that George has resigned, alleging interference by Yathindra Siddaramaiah.

"As George is present in the House, we seek his clarification. I'm not making any allegations, I'm just seeking clarification." Responding to it George said, "the MLA has said that he has seen TV reports. Have I said anything to TV channels? There is no question of me resigning. There is no such thing. I have full faith in our CM. Yesterday there was a Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting (which he attended). What can I do if I'm asked something I don't know (resignation)," he said.

Kumar said, "We want you as the minister. I'm only mentioning what I saw on TV." he reports are far from truth, the minister said, adding that "what happened to TV news channels is, earlier there was only news in the morning, afternoon and in the evening. Now they want breaking news every hour, so they are creating. Show me if I have spoken anything on resignation... I have not given any resignation. There is no question of it. I have complete faith in and support for the CM and we are with him." Later speaking to reporters outside the Assembly, George said Yathindra has not interfered in the functioning of his department in any way. "He is a good youngster. Why are you (the media) trying to unnecessarily bring a bad name to him," he said.

"Have I said there is interference? There is no interference in my department. Is it so easy for a minister to resign? Will anyone give (resignation)? If I give, I will come and tell you...." he said, as he also ruled out any disgruntlement over transfer of senior officials in Chikkamagaluru.

Siddaramaiah too clarified to reporters that, "George has not resigned." According to reports, George is upset about the notice issued by Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh to Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Ltd (KPTCL) managing director Pankaj Kumar Pandey recently, and alleged interference in the transfer of officials in the Chikmagalur district. However these claims have been denied by George. PTI

