MUDA case: Big win for Siddaramaiah as court accepts Lokayukta’s B report

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has scored a huge legal victory in the alleged MUDA (Mysore Urban Development Authority) site-allocation scam, which has been the subject of much debate and criticism from the state Opposition for many months. The Special Court of People’s Representatives has given Siddaramaiah a big relief by accepting the B Report submitted by the Lokayukta police.

With this, all the four main accused in the scam, including Siddaramaiah, his wife BM Parvathi, Mallikarjuna Swamy, and J Devaraju, have been acquitted. The court has held that there is no truth in the allegations made in the petition filed by complainant Snehamayi Krishna challenging the B Report.

The Lokayukta had filed this report noting the lack of evidence against Siddaramaiah in the MUDA case. Now that the court has accepted it, Siddaramaiah has scored a moral and legal victory.

Speaking to The Federal Karnataka, Snehamayi Krishna said he will file an appeal in the high court challenging the order.

The case, however, has not been completely closed yet. The court has ordered the investigating officers to continue the probe against the remaining accused in the case. They have been directed to submit a final report, and the next hearing of the case has been fixed for February 9.

(This report originally appeared in The Federal Karnataka)