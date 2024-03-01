Karnataka's caste survey: Why Siddaramiah is in no hurry to reveal its contents

Its contents are not officially known, but already the just submitted Karnataka Social, Economic and Educational Survey, popularly known as the caste census, has shaken up the state’s caste-centric politics.



Not wanting to ignite a political tsunami ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has declared that the report will be studied well in detail by a cabinet sub-committee before it is presented to the Assembly. And for good measure, government sources have made it clear that the entire process may take months.

Community fears

In the belief that the latest survey shows the population of the dominant Vokkaliga and Lingayat communities at a lower level than what was believed until now, many leaders from the two groups are against the report.

Siddaramaiah, after receiving the report from K Jayaprakash Hegde, chairman of the Backward Classes Commission, said: "I haven't seen it yet. We will discuss the report in the cabinet. After that, we will decide the next course of action."

Sources from the chief minister's office say that given the concerns of ministers representing Vokkaliga and Lingayat communities, a sub-committee will be formed to study the report thoroughly before presenting it in the next Assembly session.

Delaying tactics?

A minister close to Siddaramaiah, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told The Federal: "With opposition from Vokkaliga and Lingayat leaders, any hasty decision could impact the Lok Sabha election as sections of these communities supported the Congress in the last Assembly elections."

The source added: "It is not easy to accept and implement the report so easily… A sub-committee will be formed. It will take its own time to study the report. This will take months.

“If it furnishes a report soon, it may be tabled in the next monsoon Assembly session in July or August. So, the report will not be accepted before the coming Lok Sabha elections.”

Concerns over report

Some believed there were also technical glitches in the report, including the numbers surveyed and whether a home-to-home survey took place.

Also, a private petition on the report has been filed in the Karnataka High Court.

The report covered only 5.98 crore people in Karnataka, raising questions about the accuracy of Karnataka's actual population. These challenges present obstacles to the government.

Caste rethink

The ruling Congress itself has undergone a strategic rethink on the issue of caste census across India, particularly after the drubbing it suffered in elections in the Hindi heartland states.

A strategy team led by Sunil Kanugolu, also a political advisor to Siddaramaiah, has reportedly advised against pursuing the caste census, fearing it may adversely impact the Lok Sabha election plans in Karnataka.

A high-ranking source in the Congress revealed that the party, after careful consideration of the strategy team's report, has decided not to advocate the caste census for now.

Unbiased report

Jayaprakash Hegde emphasized the unbiased nature of the caste census.

"As per the decision of the Kantharaj Committee, the report has been prepared. We have stated that it is scientific, non-biased. It is now up to the chief minister to decide the next course of action."

Informed sources reveal that the Dalit population reported in the report is higher than other communities.

Dalit population

The Dalit community is said to have the highest numbers in Karnataka followed by Muslims, Lingayats and Vokkaligas. The Dalit community comprises some 3.96 crore people while Lingayats, Vokkaligas, Brahmins and others total about 1.87 crore.

The report also reportedly identifies 816 other castes, including 192 newly recorded ones. Notably, 80 castes with populations below 10,000 each and around 30 extremely underrepresented castes are recorded in the report.

In 2013, an earlier government led by Siddaramaiah directed a social, educational and economic survey in the state.

Kantharaj report

In 2015, the government asked H Kantharaj, the then chairman of the Backwards Classes Commission, to conduct the survey. After a JDS-Congress coalition government came into existence later, no chairman was appointed for the Backward Classes Commission.

Jayaprakash Hegde was named the chairman when a BJP government took office, led by BS Yeddyurappa. In August 2021, when the Commission searched for the census report, the original copy was found missing.

He later readied separate report based on data provided by his predecessor, Kantharaj. This is the report that has now caused ripples in Karnataka’s politics.