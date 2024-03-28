Karnataka: Women can ride free in a KSRTC bus, not birds!

This may sound bird-brained but if humans are allowed to travel free on a bus, why on earth should birds be issued a ticket?

Karnataka's free bus travel for women throws up piquant situations at times which turns out to be fodder for social media.

As part of the 'Shakti Yojana' initiative, one of the Congress' five-poll guarantees, women in Karnataka state are allowed to travel free on buses. But, if you happen to be carrying your beloved pet-birds and board a bus, well, you have to buy a ticket.

This is what recently happened in one of the KSRTC buses and the incident went viral on social media.

No free bus ride for birds

On Wednesday (March 27), around 8 am, a grandmother accompanied by her granddaughter left for Mysore in a KSRTC bus.

They did not have to buy a ticket but the bus conductor was not going to allow the colourful lovebirds they were carrying in a cage to get a free ride on the bus.

The grandmother had to shell out a fee of ₹444 for the four lovebirds. While giving tickets to the four caged lovebirds, the ticket mentioned it was meant for four children. This news went viral on social media.

Pets must be ticketed

According to KSRTC rules, pet animals like dogs, rabbits, birds, birds in cages, and cats are allowed to be transported in a bus at a cost. They will be charged a child's fare.

So, following the rule, the bus conductor faithfully issued tickets for the birds treating them as children.

Netizens are finding this hilarious and trolled KSRTC for allowing women and children to travel for free but charging ₹444 to cart four birds in a bus to Mysore.