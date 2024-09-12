Karnataka: 46 held for violence during Ganesh idol procession in Mandya

A day after violent clashes broke out between two groups during a Ganesh idol procession in Nagamangala town, Mandya district, Karnataka, 46 people were arrested in connection with the incident, police said on Thursday (September 12).

Tension prevailed in the town on Wednesday night (September 11) with a few people, including two policemen sustaining minor injuries in stone pelting.

However, the situation has been brought under control and additional security forces have been deployed, said the police.

Prohibitory orders in place

Prohibitory orders preventing the assembly of more than four people have been imposed in the area till September 14.

"We have arrested 46 people in connection with Wednesday's incident. The situation has now returned to normalcy. People are going about their day-to-day activities. Shops are open. We have deployed additional force from Karnataka State Reserve Police along with other police officials including those in civil clothes," Mandya Superintendent of Police Mallikarjun Baldandi told PTI.

A case has been registered for unlawful assembly, attempt to murder, obstructing public servants, destruction of public property, and other sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Argument between two groups

According to police, an argument broke out between two groups when the Ganesha idol procession by devotees from Badarikoppalu village reached a place of worship on Wednesday.

The Mandya SP told India Today that when the procession arrived near the mosque, they spent more time there without moving. He said there were arguments between members of the two communities about this. The police intervened and tried to disperse the crowd, and finally had to resort to a lathicharge to control the situation.

Some miscreants hurled stones, which escalated the situation.

Shops vandalised, vehicles set on fire

Following the clashes between the two groups, a few shops were vandalised and vehicles set on fire, said the police.

The group of youth that carried out the procession halted and staged a protest near the police station, demanding the immediate arrest of those responsible for the violence.

The Mandya SP said the situation is now completely under control, and that they have sufficient police forces to prevent violence. He also said that a few people sustained minor injuries in the incident.

(With agency inputs)