Karnataka: Truck crashes into two parked cars on national highway: 4 killed, 2 injured
Hubballi, Jan 6 (PTI) Four people were killed and two injured when a truck crashed into two cars parked on the National Highway near here on Saturday morning.
According to police, the accident occurred on Belligatti cross on the Bengaluru-Pune Highway. While three of the deceased are from Hassan, one is from Bengaluru.
Police said it took them a lot of effort to bring out the injured people from the badly mangled cars. The injured have been admitted to a local hospital. PTI
