Karnataka to pay ₹3,000 each to 16 lakh farmers as drought relief: Revenue minister Byre Gowda

For the first time, the Karnataka government will pay an amount of ₹3,000 each to 16 lakh agricultural families, involved in small and marginal farming. This is being done to compensate for the loss of their livelihood due to drought.

Karnataka revenue minister Krishna Byre Gowda shared this information at a press conference on Thursday (May 9).



For the first time

"There are about 16 lakh families of small and marginal farmers involved in dry farming. It has been decided to give ₹3,000 each to these families to compensate for the loss of their livelihood due to drought,and officials have been directed to take action in this regard immediately," Gowda said.

Gowda told reporters,"This will be paid to farmers from both SDRF and NDRF funds, and also funds from the state government. This is being done for the first time. But, there is a provision for it in the drought manual." With the rains picking up in the state, he also said that the government has designed measures to prevent loss of life due to lightning strikes.