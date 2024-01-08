Karnataka: Three electrocuted while putting cut-out of Kannada actor Yash

Three men were electrocuted on Monday while putting up a cut-out to celebrate the birthday of Kannada film star Yash in Gadag district in Karnataka.



While tying a banner to an electric pole, Naveen Gaji (19), Hanumantha (21) and Murali Nadavinamani (20) came in contact with a live wire and collapsed dead, police said.

The three fans of Yash, whose real name is Naveen Kumar Gowda, were from Soorangi village in Lakshmeshwar taluka of the district. Three others sustained serious injuries in the incident.



The Karnataka government has announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the injured.