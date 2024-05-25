Karnataka | Three arrested after video of clash between two groups goes viral

Three persons were arrested on Saturday (May 25) for their alleged involvement in a clash between members of two groups at Udupi in Karnataka and lethal weapons were seized from them, police said.

This incident occurred at Kunjibettu junction on the Udupi-Manipal state highway on May 18 night. A resident of a nearby building shot a video and it has gone viral on social media.



According to police, there were four people each in two cars and they engaged in street fight. They all belong to the ‘Garuda Gang’. The members tried to attack each other with weapons to “settle” a dispute, they said.



The CCTV footage showed a white car reversing and ramming a grey vehicle before speeding away, while one of the occupants brandishing a sword is seen running behind it. The white car then knocks him down leaving him injured.



After the video of the street fight went viral, the police swung into action and arrested three persons identified as Ashiq, Raquib, and Saqlain. They have seized two swift cars, two bikes, one trailer and one dragger from the accused. The police have also launched a manhunt to nab the absconding accused.

“An FIR has been registered at Udupi town police station in this regard. We are in hot pursuit of the other individuals involved in the incident who were found absconding,” said Superintendent of police, Arun K.



