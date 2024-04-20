Karnataka student’s murder: Mother of accused issues public apology

The mother of a Muslim youth, who allegedly murdered a young Hindu woman in Karnataka for spurning his advances, has apologised over the grisly crime that has triggered widespread protests.

"On behalf of my son, I seek forgiveness from all people of Karnataka. I seek forgiveness from the parents of the girl as well,” said a sobbing Mumtaz Khondunaik, after the murder of Neha Hiremath, 23.

“She (murdered woman) was also like my daughter. I am not differentiating here at all. I know how they must be grieving. I am equally sorrowful. What my son did is wrong. No matter who it is, what is done is wrong," she said.

The murder

Neha Hiremath, 23, a first-year student of Master of Computer Applications in Hubballi, was allegedly stabbed seven times by a former student, Fayaz Khondunaik, on Thursday (April 18) after she rejected his advances.

According to a police officer, Fayaz, who tried to escape after the murder but was chased and caught, confessed the two were in a relationship but she had been avoiding him of late.

The murder has triggered widespread street protests across Karnataka.