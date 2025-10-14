Priyank Kharge says receiving threats after call to curb RSS activities in Karnataka

Karnataka Minister and Congress leader Priyank Kharge on Tuesday (October 14) said that he was receiving threats and abuses over phone over the past two days after he urged Chief Minister Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to ban RSS activities in government institutions including schools and colleges.

‘RSS didn’t spare Gandhi’

Taking to X, Kharge further stated that he was not surprised by the development adding when the RSS did not “spare” Mahatma Gandhi and Babasaheb Ambedkar, why would it spare him.

“For the past two days, my phone hasn’t stopped ringing. Calls filled with threats, intimidation and the filthiest abuse directed at me and my family, simply because I dared to question and restrain RSS activities in government schools, colleges and public institutions,” stated Kharge in a post on X.

“But I’m neither shaken nor surprised. When the RSS didn’t spare Mahatma Gandhi or Babasaheb Ambedkar, why would they spare me?,” he added.

‘Will not back down’

Asserting that he would not back down due to the threats, Kharge said that it has just started adding that it was time to build a society rooted in equality, reason and compassion.

“If they think threats and personal jibes will silence me, they are mistaken. This has just begun. It is time to build a society founded on the principles of Buddha, Basavanna and Babasaheb, society rooted in equality, reason and compassion and purge this nation of the most dangerous viRuSS,” he added.

‘Never sought a ban on RSS’

Earlier in the day, Kharge, speaking to ANI, clarified that he never sought a ban on RSS but on its activities in government institutions.

"Where have I told to ban RSS? They are using government colleges, schools, universities, grounds, and archaeological sites for what? They are poisoning the minds of young children... They are indoctrinating religion into them,” said Kharge.

"What I should pray to, what I should eat, and what I should wear, my parents will teach me at home. In schools, they're supposed to learn. They come there for education so that they can get out of poverty," he added.

Slams BJP

Lashing out at the BJP, Kharge asked why children of BJP leaders do not take part in RSS shakhas or become Gaurakshaks and Dharamrakshaks.

"Why are BJP's children not in RSS shakhas? Why are they not becoming Gaurakshaks and Dharamrakshaks? Why are they not drinking Gau Mutra?" he asked.

"When we are in the state, government property will not be used to sow seeds of communal hatred,” added Kharge.