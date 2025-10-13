Siddaramaiah mulls curbs on RSS activities in Karnataka public spaces

The Karnataka government, inspired by Tamil Nadu, is seriously considering measures to restrict the activities of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in public spaces, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said.

This follows a letter from Rural Development Minister Priyank Kharge, which called for a ban on RSS branches, meetings, and camps in government areas.

Siddaramaiah said he has instructed the chief secretary to take steps similar to those enacted in Tamil Nadu, where the state government imposed restrictions on RSS activities due to concerns about public order and communal harmony.

Need to prevent divisive forces

The Tamil Nadu government had previously denied permission for RSS processions and public events, leading to a legal battle that eventually allowed some events under specific conditions.

Kharge’s letter emphasized the need to prevent divisive forces that sow hatred within communities, arguing that the Constitution empowers the state to protect secular values.

The letter highlighted concerns about the RSS allegedly promoting negative ideas contrary to the unity and integrity of the nation, especially within educational and public institutions.

The Karnataka government is expected to act on these recommendations in light of maintaining communal harmony and public order.

(This story was originally published in The Federal Karnataka)