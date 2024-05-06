Karnataka sex scandal: Prajwal Revanna may surrender before SIT on Tuesday

Absconding Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, against whom a lookout notice has been issued following multiple allegations of sexual harassment, is expected to surrender himself before the Special Investigation Team probing the case, on Tuesday (May 7).

Sources said the JD(S) leader, the grandson of former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, may surrender before the SIT after voting for the third phase of the Lok Sabha polls concludes on Tuesday.

The state government called for a SIT probe after several women accused Prajwal, 33, of sexual assault soon after sexually explicit videos, purportedly featuring the MP, went viral on social media. A rape case has also been filed against him.

Blue Corner Notice against MP

On Sunday, the Karnataka government said a Blue Corner Notice has been issued against Prajwal and the Interpol is working to bring him back to India.

His father HD Revanna, a co-accused in the case, has been arrested and sent to judicial custody till May 8.

Prajwal on August 26 hastily left for Germany, immediately after the conclusion of the first phase of Lok Sabha elections in the state, soon after obscene videos featuring him started making the rounds on the internet.

Sources said, a return ticket from Germany to Bengaluru, scheduled for May 15, was booked in his name.

However, another is said to have been booked for May 3, soon after the Red Corner Notice was issued against him. The MP has also tweeted saying he will return to India within seven days. It was earlier speculated that he will land on May 6.

SIT steps up surveillance at airports

Acting on the latest information, SIT officials have stepped up surveillance at airports in Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Goa, and Kochi to nab him as soon as he arrives.

SIT officers stationed at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru have been meticulously scrutinising passenger manifest of flights arriving in the city, and cross-referencing them with Prajwal's passport details. However, no flight tickets have been found under Prajwal's name thus far.

Vigilance has also been extended for flights coming from various destinations, including Dubai, Muscat, and Frankfurt. Staff at the airport are maintaining round-the-clock surveillance in shifts.

Family advises Prajwal to surrender, take legal counsel

Sources say, troubled by the sexual assault case, Prajwal's family has exerted pressure on him to return to the state promptly and present himself before the SIT.

It is said that Prajwal has been advised against evading legal proceedings abroad without facing the trial. Counsel has been offered to prioritise attendance before the SIT and engage in the legal process. Failure to do so could exacerbate the severity of the issue, further tarnishing the reputation of both the party and the family.

Sources close to Prajwal's family indicate that “immediate consultation with legal counsel and compliance with the trial proceedings have been strongly advised."