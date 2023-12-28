Karnataka: Officials asked to test symptomatic close contacts, audit Covid deaths

Bengaluru, Dec 28 (PTI) In view of the rise in Covid-19 cases in Karnataka, the state government on Thursday instructed authorities to adopt measures such as testing symptomatic contacts of positive cases, use of Tele ICU and conducting audits of deaths due to the infection.

As the New Year festive season approaches, all public hospitals in districts have been advised to establish dedicated Covid-19 isolation wards including some ICU beds to treat patients.

The Commissionerate of Health and Family Welfare Services today issued a circular asking the state health authorities and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials to ensure that the directions are followed.

"Testing forms the basis for early detection of Covid-19 and initiation of early treatment to the patient. As a matter of precaution, it is advised that along with the targeted testing norms issued earlier, all symptomatic close contacts shall also be tested for Covid 19," the circular said.

Noting that almost 400 Covid-19 patients are in home isolation presently and a few are admitted in general isolation wards in hospitals, it said, "Henceforth, Covid-19 patients under home isolation and general ward admissions shall be visited by doctors/paramedical staff from PHCs/UPHCs/Namma Clinics etc at least once to assess medical condition and symptoms of patient and suggest further steps for treatment." All those covid patients admitted in ICUs shall be monitored through Tele ICU from state headquarters, as done during the previous Covid waves, it added.

The health department instructed District Death Audit Committees to meet as and when required and audit the covid deaths, the circular said. "The State Death Audit Committee shall audit the covid deaths and submit reports with recommendations, from time to time, to the Health Commissionerate," it said.

As unnecessary exposure to CT (computed tomography) is not desirable, it has also been directed that the CT thorax scan shall not be used as screening test for Covid-19 anymore. "Strict instructions and compliance in this regard is expected from government and private healthcare facilities and diagnostic centres." PTI

