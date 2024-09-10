Karnataka: No CM change now, says Home Minister as aspirants line up for post

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday (September 10) said that some Congress leaders are weighing in for the chief minister's post in the event of leadership change in the state, as they are capable of holding the top position. He, however, said there is no question of changing the chief minister at this point of time.

Tussle for CM post?

Even as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's petition challenging the Governor's sanction for his prosecution in the MUDA site allotment case is being heard in the high court, it has been reported several Congress leaders, anticipating a leadership change, are openly expressing their desire to vie for the post.

"Everyone is capable, so that is why they are talking about it, but where is the question of changing the chief minister at this point of time?" Parameshwara said when asked if there was a tussle for the chief minister’s post in the party, with senior leaders making no secret of their aspiration.

“All they (leaders) are saying is that if they get an opportunity, they will become (chief minister), if you want to take away that much independence also from them? ....but such things have to be expressed when the situation arises, not now," he told reporters.

Discussion on CM’s post unnecessary: Parameshwara

Meanwhile, state Congress working president Manjunath Bhandary and MLC Dinesh Gooligowda on Monday (September 9) wrote to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, asking him to curb speculation over the chief minister’s tenure.

When asked about this, Parameshwara said: "I have also said on several occasions that discussion regarding the post of the chief minister is unnecessary. There is a chief minister and the administration is running smoothly, and it is a known fact to everyone that that there is no chance of chief minister change in the current situation."

Chief contenders

On several Congress leaders and ministers themselves speaking regarding a change of leadership and expressing their aspirations and the high command "remaining silent", Parameshwara said: "what I'm told (by party leaders) is, when media persons ask them: will they become chief minister – why should we say no? So, we have said that we will also become, beyond that there is nothing."

While Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress president DK Shivakumar is seen as a prime contender for the post in case of any change in leadership, names of Parameshwara and PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi too are doing rounds, especially following their recent meeting with party leadership in New Delhi.

Verbal duel on seniority

A verbal duel of sorts had erupted between two senior ministers – M B Patil and Shivanand Patil – about seniority as the yardstick to become the chief minister.

Senior Congress MLAs – Administrative Reforms Commission Chairperson RV Deshpande and Basavaraj Rayareddy, who is Siddaramaiah's financial adviser – too have expressed their wish to become the chief minister.

Asked about Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil's visit to Delhi, amid debate within the party about chief minister aspirants, Parameshwara said: "he has gone there for his department work. I also go for Home Ministry related work. Just because I have gone, how can it be said that I have gone there to lobby for the chief minister’s post? It is unnecessary, the discussion on that itself is unnecessary."

(With inputs from agencies)