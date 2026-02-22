Karnataka mulls mobile ban for students below 16 as CM flags rising social media addiction

Amid growing concerns over social media addiction and its impact on young minds, the Karnataka government is weighing the idea of banning mobile phone usage among children below 16 years.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said officials are in talks with the state-run universities seeking their opinion on whether minors’ access to phones in education campuses could be prohibited.

Social media risks flagged

During his meeting with the vice chancellors of Karnataka's state-run universities on Saturday (February 21), the CM asked if the measure would prove beneficial and practical.

“Children are falling prey to drugs. Also, in line with various other countries, like Australia, there is a thought to ban mobile phones among students. I want your opinion on this. We are looking at this," he said, addressing the VCs.

Flagging the rising obsession with social media, the veteran leader warned that excessive exposure is affecting behaviour, education outcomes and mental health, while also increasing vulnerability to drug exposure.

News agency PTI reported that Karnataka's Electronics and IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge also told the state Legislative Assembly on Friday (February 20) that the state is consulting stakeholders on steps to ensure responsible use of artificial intelligence and social media, particularly by children.

Other states taking similar route

Amid similar discussions in other states, Himachal Pradesh will ban the use of mobile phones by students in all government and private schools from March 1, 2026, with violations attracting a Rs 500 fine.

The Goa government is also weighing a plan to bar children under 16 years from accessing social media platforms.

