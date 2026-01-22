Andhra govt mulls ban on social media use for children under 16

Andhra Pradesh minister Nara Lokesh has said the state government is considering a ban on social media use for children under 16, drawing inspiration from a similar law introduced in Australia last month.

In December, the Anthony Albanese-led Australian government barred children under 16 from accessing major social media platforms such as TikTok, X, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Snapchat.

Social media ban in AP?

“As a state, we are studying Australia’s under-16 law, and I believe there is a need for a strong legal framework,” the Andhra Pradesh IT minister told Bloomberg News.

Speaking on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Lokesh said children below a certain age do not fully understand the content they are exposed to on social media, making legal safeguards necessary.

“Youngsters below a certain age should not be on such platforms as they are unable to comprehend the nature of the content. A robust legal framework may therefore be required,” he said.

TDS backs move

Local media reports in Andhra Pradesh said the government was seriously examining the proposal. If implemented, Andhra Pradesh will become the first state in India to impose restrictions on social media use for children.

Supporting the move, TDP national spokesperson Deepak Reddy said social media had been misused during the previous YSRCP government to launch abusive and derogatory attacks, particularly against women.

“Children below a certain age are not emotionally mature enough to deal with the harmful content freely available online. That is why the Andhra government is studying global best practices, including Australia’s under-16 law,” Reddy said, according to an India Today report.

However, he clarified that the proposal should not be viewed as excessive government oversight and was aimed at protecting children from toxic content and online negativity.