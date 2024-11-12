Karnataka Minister Khan apologises for referring to HDK as 'Kaalia'

Mysuru, Nov 12 (PTI) Karnataka Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan tendered an apology on Tuesday for referring to Union Minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy as “Kaalia”, which the NDA had slammed as a "racist" slur.

The Congress leader, however, repeatedly tried to clarify that he had earlier too addressed Kumaraswamy in such a way out of affection, when they shared a good bonding, and it's not the first time.

The Housing and Waqf Minister was earlier with JD(S), and was considered to be a close associate of Kumaraswamy, who had earlier served as the Chief Minister, at the time.

"....If I had called him using such a word for the first time, I would have apologised....out of affection, he used to call me 'Kulla' (dwarf), I used to call him Kariyanna (black brother). If still he or anyone is pained by it, I apologise. What is there in that?" Khan said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said: "I used to call him like that out of affection since the beginning, not today. He used to call me 'Kullanna' and I used to call him 'Kariyanna' (referring to his skin complexion)." Asked whether his statements will have its impact on the Assembly by-polls in Channapatna, Khan said: "why will it affect? I have not called in such a way for the first time. When Kumaraswamy and I were close, he used to call me 'Kulla', I used to call him Kariyanna....If JD(S) workers are pained by it, I apologise." The JD(S) and BJP had demanded that the Congress government sack Khan from the Cabinet for his "racist slur". PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)