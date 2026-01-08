Karnataka expands menstrual cup scheme statewide to reach over one million students

The Karnataka Department of Health and Family Welfare has announced plans to expand the distribution of menstrual cups to school and college students across the state.

The decision has been widely welcomed by the public.

Pilot project expanded

The scheme was earlier implemented on a pilot basis in select districts to promote health and hygiene among female students. Following the success of the pilot project, the government has moved to roll it out statewide.

Implemented under the Swachh Bharat Mission, the scheme will be carried out through the Karnataka State Medical Supplies Corporation.

The government has approved an expenditure of around Rs 61 crore to distribute menstrual cups to over one million students.

The scheme is expected to be beneficial not only from a public health perspective but also economically.

Earlier, the government was spending approximately Rs 71 crore annually on the distribution of sanitary napkins. With the adoption of menstrual cups, it is estimated that nearly Rs 10 crore will be saved.

Sustainable hygiene

From the upcoming academic year, each student will be provided with one menstrual cup. Until then, the department will continue supplying sanitary napkins for the next three months.

In December last year, concerns were raised over teenage girls skipping school due to disruptions in the distribution of ‘Shuchi Kits’. The issue was also discussed extensively during the Belagavi winter session of the Karnataka legislature.

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao had assured an immediate solution to the problem. Accordingly, approval has been granted for a three-month supply of sanitary napkins, while the process for distributing menstrual cups is in its final stages.

The new scheme is expected to play a significant role in promoting sustainable menstrual hygiene practices among students across the state.

Menstrual leave

Recently, the state government officially issued an order implementing a menstrual leave policy through the Labour Department.

All establishments registered under the Factories Act, 1948; the Karnataka Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, 1961; the Plantations Labour Act, 1951; the Beedi and Cigar Workers Act, 1966; and the Motor Transport Workers Act, 1961 are required to provide menstrual leave.

Companies in the IT and ITES sectors are also covered under this policy.

12 days paid leave

The order mandates one day of paid menstrual leave per month for working women, amounting to a total of 12 days of paid leave annually.

The policy applies to all women employees aged between 18 and 52 years. It is mandatory for permanent employees, contract workers, and outsourced women employees alike.

The menstrual leave must be availed within the same month and cannot be carried forward. The order also clearly states that women employees are not required to submit any medical certificate to avail of this leave.

(This story was originally published in The Federal Karnataka)