Karnataka Hanuman flag row: Village remains tense; protesting BJP workers detained

The situation remained tense in Keragodu village near Mandya in Karnataka, but under control on Monday, a day after it witnessed strong protests and police action, following the removal of a saffron flag bearing Lord Hanuman’s picture hoisted on a 108-ft tall flag post by the authorities.

A large contingent of police force has been deployed as a precautionary measure, as people in and around the village, along with BJP, JD(S) and Bajrang Dal workers and activists from other organisations continued to protest the removal of the ‘Hanumana dhwaja’ and demanded that it be hoisted once again.

The protesters began their protest march to the Deputy Commissioner’s office in the district headquarters of Mandya, holding saffron flags as a mark of protest. According to reports, they are likely to be joined by JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy.

Barricades, CCTV put up



Police on Sunday had resorted to mild lathicharge to disperse the crowd and bring the situation under control. The police and administration had hoisted the Tricolour on the flag pole from which the ‘Hanumana dhwaja’ was removed.

Police have also erected barricades around the flagpole and CCTV cameras have been installed in the area to secure the place and to ensure that no untoward incident occurs, official sources said.

Most shops and establishments have remained shut in the village, they said, as protesting activists and villagers had given a call for a voluntary shutdown.





Meanwhile, BJP leaders and workers are holding protests at all the district headquarters of the state on Monday, condemning the “anti-Hindu policy” of the Congress government and accusing it of “insulting” the national flag.



In Bengaluru, BJP staged a protest at Mysuru Bank circle under the leadership of Jayanagara MLA CK Ramamurthy. They were detained and taken away by the police. Police said no permission was granted to stage a protest at the site.

Opposition eyeing polls: CM



Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday accused the Opposition BJP and JD(S) of trying to instigate people on the issue of removal of the saffron flag with an eye on the coming Lok Sabha elections.



Clarifying that the authorities had to intervene as the permission was taken to hoist the national and Kannada flag only, he also hit back at the BJP for calling him “anti-Hindu”, and said he is a Hindu, who loves people from all religions.





“BJP is unnecessarily creating things to promote their agenda. The permission was taken to hoist the national flag or Kannada flag. We are not opposed to any flag. Tomorrow they may want to do it (hoist saffron flag) at the DC (Deputy Commissioner) office, it cannot be done. So, the flag for which the permission was taken should be hoisted, so the district administration has taken action,” Siddaramaiah told reporters



Involvement of BJP, JD(S)?



Earlier, official and police sources indicated that residents of Keragodu and 12 neighbouring villages, along with certain organisations, had funded the installation of the flag post near Rangamandira. BJP and JD(S) workers were reportedly involved in this initiative.



They raised a saffron flag featuring Hanuman's image, prompting Opposition from some individuals who filed a complaint with the administration. Acting on the complaint, the taluk panchayat executive officer directed the gram panchayat officials to remove the flag.

By late afternoon, police forcibly removed the protestors, again resorting to a mild lathi charge to restore order. Following this, the police and administration officials finally raised the Tricolour on the flagpole from which the ‘Hanuman dhwaja’ had been removed.

